Silverpush acquires Vidgyor to fuel CTV capabilities
Vidgyor’s ad-insertion tech enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads
Silverpush, a global contextual advertising leader, has announced the acquisition of Vidgyor, a media technology company that offers solutions for monetization on digital to broadcasters and video content creators. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Silverpush's technology offerings for publishers and expand its contextual capabilities into CTV for brands.
Vidgyor’s Dynamic Ad-Insertion technology enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads on digital streaming platforms including CTV, it also provides cloud-based media technology SaaS solutions for all the top TV broadcasters in India to power their streaming and monetization requirements for digital, OTT and CTV.
Vidgyor's advertising marketplace aggregates video ad inventory across various platforms, allowing advertisers to effectively reach their target audience. Advertisers on SilverPush can now target specific TV channels, TV shows, and geographical locations, along with context-specific targeting for their advertisements. Earlier last year, SilverPush acquired Chocolate SSP to strengthen its supply-side capabilities.
“Vidgyor has built a world-class technology, which is in line with our ethos. With our global presence, we are looking to take Vidgyor to multiple markets. I have been very impressed with Mahaboob and his team and how they go about solving the problems of the clients. With a major shift in the viewing behaviors of users, advertiser spends will keep moving from linear TV to CTV. In the absence of device identifiers, our contextual technology combined with Vidgyor tech will enable the advertisers in targeting the right users on CTV.” said Hitesh Chawla, CEO of Silverpush.
"Silverpush's contextual advertising solutions, combined with the company's relationships with brands, and advertising partners along with its global presence, will help Vidgyor continue to grow and differentiate itself in the high-growth media tech and video advertising solutions market. I am proud of what the team has already accomplished here at Vidgyor and we couldn't be more excited about joining such a fast-moving, entrepreneurial company. We look forward to working together with Silverpush to accelerate Vidgyor's growth in the market and bring new competencies to Silverpush," stated Mahaboob Khan, Founder & CEO of Vidgyor.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tak, India Today Group’s digital-first brand, unveils Chhattisgarh Tak
The launch will further strengthen the channel’s online presence with a YouTube channel and the website
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
India Today Group’s digital-first channels are expanding its footprint across the country with the launch of yet another digital-first channel – Chhattisgarh Tak.
This launch will further strengthen its online presence with a YouTube channel (Youtube/ChhattisgarhTakOfficial) and the website – www.chhattisgarhtak.in. The news platforms are being inaugurated today by the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Bhagel.
Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include both YouTube channels and websites.
The website and the YouTube channel for Chhattisgarh Tak shall focus on the local news from across the state. The YouTube channel will feature videos and shorts whereas the website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the two platforms, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “The idea behind the YoutTube channel and the website launch is to cover the state of Chhattisgarh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news.”
He further adds, “Chhattisgarh Tak aims to cater to the growing demand for reliable and up-to-date news content in the digital space.”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “We had more than 347 million page views & 1.7 billion video views on YouTube in the last quarter alone. With the launch of the YouTube channel of Chhattisgarh Tak and our own destination platform, www.chhattisgarhtak.in, we will further strengthen our portfolio.” He further adds, “Our aim is to keep our viewers and readers informed about the latest happenings in the region. The launch of the Chhattisgarh Tak is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Android case: Google says India antitrust body ‘protecting’ Amazon
Google has moved the Supreme Court for quashing CCI’s order asking the tech major to make changes to its business model
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 9:24 AM | 1 min read
Google has accused India’s antitrust body of ordering changes to its business model only to protect its rival Amazon, Reuters has reported.
Google has reached out to India's Supreme Court to quash the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) October order, which asked the company to make 10 changes to its business model. Google’s recent filings show their disagreement with the way CCI conducted their investigation.
Amazon had earlier complained of challenges in developing its Android system due to Google’s restrictions in the country.
Google has recently been under scrutiny by the Indian antitrust body due to its dominance over the Indian Android market.
During the CCI investigation, Amazon brought up that Google's restrictions challenged the development of its Android fork called Fire OS, and Google said the watchdog unfairly relied on that in passing its adverse decision against it.
In the October order, Google was fined $163 million and was asked to allow modified versions of its Android operating system, called Android forks, to be liberally distributed without any licensing restrictions.
exchange4media reached out to both Google and Amazon for their comments. Google said that due to court proceedings, they wouldn’t be able to comment. Amazon, too, said it did not have any comments on the development.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why brands & advertisers are closely watching CTV content recognition data
Content publishers study Automatic Content Recognition data for insights into what content is performing well amongst audiences, helping them to identify trends and plan ahead, share industry players
By Shantanu David | Jul 7, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Even as India crossed 35 million CTV connections this June as per Finecast (GroupM), the country is expected to cross the so-called inflection point of CTV adoption (40 million) earlier than expected. The initial prediction was that the moment would come in 2025.
This is even as the world’s most populous nation becomes the third-largest TV market in the world, with 235 million TV households in India expected to have tuned in by the end of this year.
And almost all these TVs have the potential at least to be smart TVs, meaning they come with a built in technology, called ACR (Automatic Content Recognition), that allows the device to see and or hear the content that is being played, with that data being accessible to those who need and or want to know. No prizes for guessing who does.
Data on Tap
Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads, explaines “ACR data gives brands and content publishers an in-depth understanding of how audiences spend time on their TVs. With this insight, they can see what content is being watched, when it’s being watched and how viewers are choosing to access it. And this data is constantly improving and expanding our own understanding, as more consumers make the switch to Smart TVs.”
“ACR-like features enable a higher grade of addressability on television. We are able to see data signals on how audiences consume content, time spend & cord switching using these features,” says Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head – Client Development, Finecast, adding “It also accelerates the emergence of Household IDs, thus unifying both linear and CTV ecosystems and providing a way for an alternate measurement in the absence of a unified TV audience panel.”
For content publishers, this means improved insight into what type of content is performing well amongst audiences, helping them to identify trends and plan future content investments and commissioning decisions. For brands, advertisers, and media planners, ACR can help them optimise TV campaigns in new ways.
“In Samsung’s case, ACR data can give them unique insight into the interplay of TV viewing across linear, streaming and gaming - all across one device. ACR in combination with the addressable capabilities of CTV creates a powerful tool for brands to extend a campaign reach beyond linear channels, getting the best out of their TV buys,” elaborates Sahmey.
ACR data provides key targeting and measurement capabilities to the buy side and enables buyers to better plan, execute, and attribute their campaigns across both CTV and linear.
Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Magnite Asia points out media buyers are increasingly seeking greater insights into campaign reach and frequency across platforms, and ACR data is one of the top data types used to inform CTV advertising decisions. “As access to this data grows, the ability to apply granular audience-level ACR data at scale boosts CTV and cross-screen advertising’s efficiency,” he says.
There’s also a third group that benefits from ACR - OEMs. “By tailoring content recommendations based on viewership habits and interests, ACR can enable a truly personalised TV experience and make content discovery easier,” adds Sahmey.
Future Proof
According to the GroupM This Year Next Year Mid-Year Global Forecast 2023, Connected TV adoption, among consumers and advertisers, is growing rapidly, adding 10.4% in ad revenue between 2023 and 2028 on a compound annual basis. Consumer spending on subscription video on demand (SVOD) represents between just one-fifth and one-third of total video spending in major markets, leaving plenty of room for streaming providers to grow subscriptions, meaning all the more data to be parsed.
“I see this having a significant impact on content and media planning because of the tangible success story thus far. This effectively adds a sharp and immersive communication touch point for the consumer,” says Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, adding, “You can catch them when they are in a relaxed mindset, definitely open to consuming content and with some more time at hand on occasion. The scroll isn’t also as quick as compared to the mobile screen”
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, believes that ACR data is a critical pillar to understand the audience content appetite and constant changing consumption habits. “It should definitely be beneficial for CTV cementing its ecosystem keeping in mind the advertisers preferences. With ACR data, advertisers will find better value for money, further allowing micro targeting of consumers,” he says.
As Bali concludes, “CTV being an extension of the integrated media plan instead of a duplication, gives us the ability to layer the messaging instead of spray and pray. Being able to target based on the access to ACR data can potentially lead to it becoming a way to connect ATL to digital media which is the icing on the cake.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Threads vs Twitter: How they 'ad' up
Threads seemingly won the perception battle early on, even as Twitter threatens to sue Meta for 'misappropriation'. Experts wonder whether it will win the ad war against its rival in the long run
By Shantanu David | Jul 7, 2023 9:29 AM | 7 min read
It’s perhaps unsurprising that Twitter is now threatening to sue the newly launched Threads app by Meta. After all, the social media app nicknamed the “Twitter Killer”, had over 30 million downloads within the first 24 hours of its launch. This comes on the heels of Twitter struggling with dipping ad revenues, a chaotic management style, and a content moderation war being waged by internet trolls.
Built on the backbone of Meta’s Instagram app, the download and signing up process is seamless, giving you access to all your Instagram contacts and other followed accounts. While the newly-minted Threads is presently ad-free, there are no prizes for guessing that the app hopes to displace Twitter as the world’s public square and siphon away its ad revenues.
Puneet Bajaj, VP, Strategy, FCB Kinnect says that no doubt this is a timely move by Meta, given the waning confidence in Twitter over the last few months. But how Threads performs will depend on multiple factors.
“One, the inertia of the existing IG users in embracing a text-heavy format, given their affinity towards pictorial and video content. Secondly, the willingness of the active Twitter users to consider Threads as a viable (and better) alternative,” he says, adding that both these points will depend on how Meta advertises Threads and which audience it pushes the product to.
“Given Meta’s pervasiveness in the advertising ecosystem, I’m expecting an aggressive push from their sales team to their clients to start using the platform. How fast and big that usage becomes is something which will depend on the users who flock to the app and the way Meta promotes it,” adds Bajaj.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide likes many things about it already, apart from the easy signup and easy access to followed accounts. "I like the excited posts announcing their fastest follower counts, indicating its instant popularity. By and large, the chatter on Threads has been interesting. It’s heartening to see that some quick-witted brands are already having fun on the platform."
Opportune moment?
The launch of Thread, Twitter's rival, expands advertising opportunities with a broader user base and cross-data mining capabilities. “This enables advertisers to create precise and targeted campaigns based on detailed audience insights. The unconventional rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk raises speculation about their motives, leading to increased interest from consumers and marketers,” points out Naman Surana, National Business Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, while observing it remains unclear if this tactic aims to drive rivalry or eventually merge for market dominance, but the strategy is generating significant attention and engagement.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media agrees that with Threads seamlessly integrating with Meta’s advertising ecosystem, advertisers can leverage their existing ad campaigns and data to enhance their reach and efficiency on the app.
“However, competing established platforms like Instagram and Twitter will pose stiff competition as they already command a significant advertiser’s share of attention and budget. The app’s timing of launch is particularly interesting given Twitter’s ongoing period of changes and challenges,” he says.
Indeed, Threads has already invited some advertisers, mostly entertainment entities like Netflix and Bravo, to test out advertising on the platform.
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, who downloaded the app and went through it, was struck by the similarities to it and Twitter. “But when I put myself in the advertiser's shoes and look at this move, I think it's a great move by and for Meta. It's no secret that Instagram is the platform of choice for so many brands, and now introducing a P1-P2 platform that is definitely going to help not just the brands but Meta drive in a concentrated business.”
This for a fact helps as Twitter clearly is struggling in the ad world as a platform, while Meta meticulously and strategically embraced the only thing that pushed the brand onto the platform: threads. “Brands and marketers mostly consider Twitter for creating Twitter "threads" or banters (both text-based),” adds Kamdar.
“The world of Twitter is a meme-heavy, text-based one. Bringing an experience like that to Instagram (a place where we have a curated, image heavy space) means that advertisers are now looking at some very interesting storytelling possibilities,” notes Hayden Scott, Creative Head APAC, Virtue Worldwide.
“We can have a running commentary on a series of images (Threads allows us to post up to 10 images) or we could play with multiple-choice Bandersnatch style storytelling...the possibilities are endless,” says Scott, adding, “Given that it has very meticulously cloned the best aspects of Twitter and added a few extra features, I see it doing very well. I do have privacy concerns but that's a Meta thing in general...”
Indeed, Threads has already been flagged as collecting far more user data than Twitter (watch this space for more), and experts are advising caution before unraveling all on Threads, especially for advertisers, many of whom have already gotten burned at different social media altars.
… or waiting game?
Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, points out that there's naturally an early euphoria and a rush to try a new platform. “However, it’s too early for advertisers to invest in the platform. There are obvious comparisons with Twitter, the biggest advantage is that it syncs with your Instagram contacts and followers instantly creating an ecosystem for engagement.”
"It’s like a new restaurant or a pub in town. In the initial days, every curious person drops in and it's buzzing, what happens to it eventually is oftentimes unpredictable. In the meanwhile, I - the perennial curious bystander, am currently enjoying the eyes of full stories that the platform is dishing out," adds Roy.
“It is too early to say it is a threat to Twitter, in my opinion. We have seen lots of social media platforms, which have come and gone. There should be a reason for people to shift from an existing platform where they are active. Download does not mean active usage. We have to wait and watch how Thread fares compared to Twitter. Advertisers will also wait before they start exploring a new platform for advertisement,” asserts Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative.
Hitarth Dadia, CMO and Partner at Nofiltr Group, agrees that from an advertiser's perspective, it may be premature to capitalize on the current hype. Instead, they could join threads and share content related to their own brand, following the example of other brands that create lighthearted posts.
“In the meantime, I suggest the brand takes a more observatory approach, monitoring user demographics to gain insight into the age groups that are joining. While we may have our assumptions, the data will provide a clearer picture. Therefore, I recommend waiting at least seven days to assess the direction threads are heading,” he says.
Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO at Garage Worldwide, says that when regarding Meta's extensive user base on Instagram and Facebook, the ability to use the same username on Threads creates a smart integration. Even if Threads manages to attract only a fraction of Instagram users, it can still be considered a promising start.
“However, building a community of users on a text-based platform like Threads may not be as straightforward as on a visually oriented platform like Instagram. The success of Thread will depend on its ability to attract high-profile user accounts whose opinions hold significance, similar to what contributed to Twitter's success,” says Deshmukh.
The positioning of Threads is yet to be understood, unlike Twitter, which has established itself as a platform for breaking news and unfiltered access to opinions, although not always consistently. The direction Threads takes will ultimately determine the type of audience it can attract.
As Kothari concludes, “'Conversations' are the true social currency for content creators and brands, and 'Threads' comes bearing profits! The success of ‘Threads’ doesn't necessarily mean the failure of other platforms. In fact, it is an exciting time for social media, where competition can drive growth and innovation for the benefit of users and marketers alike.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Truth: The weight of responsibility
Guest Column: Dr. Srinath Sridharan, Author, Policy Researcher & Corporate Advisor, writes why the responsibility of upholding truth lies not only with journalists but also individuals & institutions
By Dr. Srinath Sridharan | Jul 6, 2023 6:58 PM | 5 min read
In today's world, truth has become a precious commodity, a rare gem amidst a sea of misinformation and half-truths. The responsibility that accompanies the pursuit and dissemination of truth cannot be understated. As we navigate the complexities of our times, it is imperative to recognise the profound impact that truth, and the responsibility it carries, has on our society, institutions, and individual lives.
In an era marked by an abundance of information, distinguishing truth from falsehoods has become an arduous task. The rise of social media and the democratisation of information have presented both opportunities and challenges. While the digital age has provided platforms for diverse voices and alternative narratives, it has also given rise to the spread of misinformation and disinformation, eroding the very foundation of truth.
Media & social-media
In this environment, the responsibility to seek and uphold truth lies not only with journalists but also with each individual. The role of the media in holding power to account and presenting objective, fact-based reporting is more critical than ever. Journalistic integrity, rigorous fact-checking, and ethical reporting are essential for preserving the truth. But equally important is the responsibility of the reader to discern and evaluate sources of information, fostering a society that values truth over sensationalism.
Journalism, as a profession, has had to adapt to the changing landscape. The traditional gatekeeping role of media organisations has been challenged by the rise of citizen journalism and the viral nature of social media. News spreads at lightning speed, and the demand for instantaneous updates often leads to a compromise on accuracy and fact-checking. Journalists now face the challenge of sifting through vast amounts of information to uncover the truth and present it in a responsible manner. They must navigate the fine line between being timely and being thorough. The pressure to generate clicks and engagement on social media platforms can tempt journalists to prioritise sensationalism over accuracy, further complicating the pursuit of truth.
Moreover, the power dynamics between media organisations and social media platforms have significantly influenced the dissemination of news. Algorithms and personalised content delivery have the potential to create echo chambers, where individuals are exposed to information that aligns with their pre-existing beliefs, reinforcing biases and hindering the search for objective truth. Fact-checking, verification, and a multiplicity of sources are essential tools in the pursuit of truth. Transparency about sources and conflicts of interest builds trust with the audience and safeguards against the erosion of journalistic integrity.
However, the responsibility to discern truth does not lie solely with journalists. As consumers of news, we must be vigilant and question the sources, biases, and motives behind the information we encounter.
Marketeers
With consumption economy on the rise, the marketeers also bear a significant responsibility in the pursuit of truth. As purveyors of information and promoters of products and services, marketeers have the power to shape public perceptions and influence consumer choices. They must recognise the ethical implications of their actions and prioritise honesty, transparency, and accuracy in their marketing campaigns.
Marketeers have a duty to ensure that the information they convey is truthful and backed by evidence. Misleading claims, exaggerations, and manipulative tactics erode trust and can harm both consumers and the reputation of the industry as a whole. By adhering to ethical standards and promoting responsible advertising practices, marketeers can contribute to a culture that values truthfulness and empowers consumers to make informed decisions.
Moreover, marketeers should be aware of the potential impact of their messaging on vulnerable populations and society at large. They must exercise caution to avoid exploiting fears, prejudices, or insecurities for the sake of promoting their products. Responsible marketing involves considering the broader societal implications of their campaigns and striving to create a positive impact on individuals and communities.
In a world where the line between advertising and misinformation can sometimes blur, marketeers must be vigilant in avoiding the spread of false or misleading information. By engaging in fact-checking, verification, and responsible sourcing of information, they can contribute to the collective effort of upholding truth and combating the proliferation of misinformation.
Institutions
Ultimately, the responsibility for truth extends beyond the realms of media and institutions. It rests on the shoulders of every individual engaged in conversations, debates, and social media exchanges. Engaging in respectful and evidence-based discussions, valuing diverse perspectives, and being open to changing one's own views are vital components of a responsible discourse that upholds truth.
Truth holds immense power to shape public opinion and influence policy decisions. However, the responsibility of wielding this power should not be taken lightly. It demands a commitment to accuracy, fairness, and context. The responsibility lies not only with those in positions of authority or influence but also with individuals engaged in conversations, debates, and social media exchanges. Each of us has a role to play in upholding truth and maintaining a responsible discourse.
Yet, the responsibility of truth goes beyond the public sphere; it permeates our personal lives and relationships. Honest and open communication forms the bedrock of trust and understanding. In our interactions with family, friends, and colleagues, the responsibility to speak and listen with integrity is paramount. The pursuit of truth in our personal lives fosters healthy relationships, encourages empathy, and creates spaces for growth and reconciliation.
Truth is not without its challenges. It can be uncomfortable, inconvenient, and at times difficult to ascertain. But in a world where alternative facts and deliberate distortions abound, the responsibility to uphold truth becomes even more critical. It requires intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and a commitment to lifelong learning.
Truth is the biggest responsibility we bear as individuals, as members of society, and as custodians of democracy.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Infidigit bags SEO mandate for Kindly Health
Infidigit to create organic growth via SEO and provide support for the domain merger for Kindly Health’s existing websites
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 2:37 PM | 2 min read
Infidigit has bagged the SEO mandate of Kindly Health.
Kindly Health has partnered with Infidigit to create organic growth via SEO and provide support for the domain merger for Kindly Health’s existing websites. This merger involves the critical transition of the two old domains into a new domain called kindlyhealth.com along with the task of making the website SEO-friendly, read a press release.
This collaboration aims to enhance Kindly Health's online presence and visibility, resulting in increased organic traffic by targeting non-brand keywords. The SEO experts at Infidigit will closely collaborate with Kindly Health's internal marketing team to create a comprehensive SEO strategy that caters to their unique requirements.
“We are excited to collaborate with Kindly Health, a market disruptor in the sexual wellness and lifestyle space. The market for sexual wellness and health was around $ 1150 million (INR 9,425 Crores) in 2020 and is expected to grow to about $ 2100 Million (INR 17,200 Crores) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 6%. As we move forward, sexual wellness is likely to become more mainstream and we are seeing a growth in demand for SEO especially with new age health-tech and D2C platforms. Having worked with major health and fitness brands, especially in the diagnostic niche, Infidigit brings expertise in healthcare SEO which will help Kindly drive organic traffic and capture their target audience,” said Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and MD – Infidigit.
“Collaborating with Infidigit for SEO services is a strategic step in expanding our online presence and promoting accessible sexual health solutions. Their expertise will enable us to reach a wider audience, empowering individuals to address their healthcare needs effectively. Together, we aim to revolutionize the approach to sexual health," said Raj Garg, Co-founder Kindly Health.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Threads: Elon Musk reacts to Meta's 'Twitter killer'
In his first response since the launch of Threads, Musk hinted that it may be a rip-off of Twitter
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Meta has launched its microblogging offering 'Threads' which is touted to rival Twitter. The app is available for download for Android and iOS in 100 countries, including India and excluding the EU.
Modelled on Twitter with similar formats for posting and resharing, Threads lets users log in with their Instagram account and follow the same accounts they did on Instagram.
The new app also allows for lengthier posts of up to 500 characters. According to reports, Threads clocked five million sign-ups in the first four hours since its launch.
Twitter owner Elon Musk who is known for his love for memes and social media humour has seemingly what he feels about Meta's Threads.
In his first response to the launch, Musk hinted that Threads may be a rip-off of Twitter, considering that the former's interface and controls are quite similar to the latter's.
Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard: pic.twitter.com/RoRe6szEO0— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 6, 2023
He also added, "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram."
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also shared some light-hearted posts in response to the events.
July 6, 2023
Twitter is currently riddled with woes amid Musk announcing some a cap on the number of tweets users can read in a day. The platform has also seen a significant fall in ad revenue post advertiser exodus.
Verified accounts can read 6,000 tweets, those unverified can only view 600 and new unverified accounts can only access 300, according to Elon Musk in his recent post.
The move is to address "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation" said the Twitter owner in a tweet.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube