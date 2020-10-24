Script is the new hero: NP Singh, Sony Pictures Network

Singh, the CEO of SPN, in a live conversation with Kailashnath Adhikari on Governance Now's Visionary Talk Series, spoke about what it takes for good content to make the cut on OTT

Basking in the success of new web series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story ’on SonyLIV, the OTT platform from Sony stable that has new faces as lead actors, NP Singh, MD and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks has said that script is the new hero.

Crediting the success of the web series to its content that Singh said it has led to a huge uptick for SonyLIV subscriber base despite having unknown and new protagonists and the focus has now shifted to strong storytelling.

Singh was in a live conversation with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now during the Visionary Talk Series held by the public policy and analysis platform.

He also gave the examples of other successful web series like Andekhi, Panchayat, Gullak and Pataal Lok which have been highly appreciated by the viewers and said the trend for new faces and content has now begun.

“The focus has now shifted to strong storytelling. For me, the script is the hero. If the script is strong to support it and need established, strong actors ...we will do it otherwise….force it…is not something we will support ….we will always back good quality content with a narrative that will appeal to our viewers. If you have good quality content and stay true to the premise and the original idea it is bound to be successful” said Singh.



He was responding to a question on why unlike international content like Money Heist and Game of Thrones that feature new talent studious, producers and OTT platforms in India are wary of putting their money on new and unknown faces.