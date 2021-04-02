Samsung TV Plus service to provide 27 channels in India

For users in India, Samsung TV Plus will be available on any Samsung Smart TV model launched from 2017 to 2021

Samsung Electronics' free Smart TV video service Samsung TV Plus will provide 27 channels, including 22 global channels and 5 Indian local channels including Republic, 9xm, and The Q. The service became available in India starting from 30th March.

The Samsung TV Plus mobile app, launched in the U.S. in September 2020, will see an expansion of its service to Canada, the U.K., Germany, and India this April. App users in France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Austria will also be able to enjoy mobile Samsung TV Plus experiences within the first half of 2021.

Samsung TV Plus is also bringing new content to art enthusiasts the world over. Launched last week in the U.S., Samsung TV Plus is adding a variety of new channels to its global linear TV lineup, including ‘Loupe 4K’, the art platform’s first-ever 4K streaming art channel.

“The growth of Samsung TV Plus has everything to do with the quality of the content, the ease of access, and the multi-screen experiences offered. We are working hard to deliver more to our customers wherever they are – including our mobile offering," said Samsung Electronics SVP of Product & Marketing Sang Kim.

Samsung TV Plus is regularly being updated in order to provide the best possible user experiences. Users can now take advantage of improvements made to the app’s Player UI, including a simpler player bar for more intuitive control. As Samsung TV Plus’s video-on-demand (VOD) offering continues to expand, users can expect to enjoy even more VOD content seamlessly and free-of-charge with the Samsung TV Plus Smart TV and mobile apps.

