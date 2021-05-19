Roposo founder launches hyperlocal social app for Covid emergencies

Roposo founder Mayank Bhangadia has announced the launch of CloseAPP - a hyperlocal social app to help people across the nation connect with one another within their location and get medical help in real-time. Covid Medical emergencies need an immediate resolution, which can best be met in close proximity to a person’s geo-location. Providing this solution, CloseAPP helps users seek help by posting their requirement on the app and also learn about the availability of Plasma, Oxygen, ICU Beds, Vaccines and Ventilators around their location. Bhangadia has created this app with former colleague Harsha Chhabra, who led product development at ROPOSO and also founded GoParento. Bhangadia is supported by many Covid volunteers in this social initiative.

“During my personal Covid crisis, I realised that current social networks aren’t as efficient in connecting help seekers with volunteers within one’s neighbourhood, nearby societies or geo-location. Also, while some posts get so viral that the useful resources are exhausted by the time they reach the masses, many others hardly get. Little did I know that someone 3 kms away from my house succumbed to Covid for lack of oxygen. I could have arranged it for him, had I known this in time,” says Bhangadia who, along with his family, has recently recovered from Covid.

“During this acute crisis, no one is a stranger. Everyone needs help and anyone can help others. I, hence, felt a dire need to create an open, decentralised platform to help people connect hyper-locally with one another and get immediate help,” adds the Roposo founder, who is currently building an active community of volunteers and alongside building a robust Technology Team.

“It’s encouraging to see so many help seekers and volunteers from across the nation joining the app. I urge everyone to join this platform to seek help or to extend a helping hand to those in need. Together, we can all help save lives,” adds Bhangadia.

