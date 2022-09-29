Roposo to double live streamer base in next 12 months

Roposo, a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, is planning to double its current base of 500 live streamers to power Hyperlive content across the Roposo and Glance Lock Screen platforms in the next twelve months, the company said at the recent Roposo Live Streamer Fest.

Over 1000 streamers will be trained to create these vivid Hyperlive experiences across categories such as entertainment, music, fashion, and commerce. This will be achieved through in-depth training, mentorship from seasoned industry experts, and numerous collaboration opportunities.

“The combined reach of Roposo and Glance together is massive, and we are growing at a phenomenal pace,” said Mansi Jain - Senior Vice President and General Manager - Roposo, when speaking about the platform’s growth strategy for streamers. “We offer one of the largest arenas for Hyperlive content across genres. Only the best live streamers are able to produce Hyperlive experiences due to the extremely specialized talents required. Our objective is to empower 1000 top live streamers and give them the tools they need to make a mark in this booming content and commerce category.”

Live streamer Ash Daniel said, “Roposo recognizing me as one of their top live streamers means a lot. I have seen my Roposo follower base double, reaching nearly 200,000 over a matter of weeks. What impressed me is not just the scale, but also the pace at which Roposo enabled me to build a fan base. Live streamers need to constantly engage audiences, entertain, and drive transactions - in real-time. It is a true test of our skills as creators. I expect Roposo’s efforts in grooming and training us for live streaming will go a long way in helping us succeed.”

