Roposo calls for creative pitch in Mumbai

Roposo, a live commerce platform, recently called for a creative pitch in Mumbai, sources have told exchange4media. We have also learnt that three agencies are participating in the pitch. Leo Burnett won the account last year and is the incumbent agency. Its Delhi office takes care of the account and conceptualized the ‘Own It Now’ campaign for the brand.

When exchange4media reached out to Roposo, the brand said it was still working with Leo Burnett. It didn’t confirm having called for a pitch but didn’t deny the development either. Leo Burnett confirmed they were not participating in the said pitch.

Roposo is a creator-driven live entertainment commerce platform that brings together creators, shopping and entertainment in a single destination. On Roposo, consumers shop live with hundreds of creators and on pop stores for leading brands, across categories. With a vision to power the creator economy, Roposo endeavours to bring its creators a range of unique entrepreneurial opportunities, through live entertainment and commerce. This platform is a business unit of Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi.

