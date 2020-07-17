Roposo has 5,00,000 new users an hour since TikTok ban: Report

The ban of TikTok has surely benefitted its rivals, especially Bangalore-based Roposo.

According to a report on a business news portal, in the two weeks since the ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, the short video app is seeing 5,00,000 new users an hour and expects to have 100 million by month’s end.

Before the ban, Roposo had 55 million users.

The report quotes Naveen Tewari, founder of the startup that owns Roposo, as saying that "We have a viable chance to become the world’s fourth technology hub after the U.S., China and Russia.”

On June 29, following the face-off with China at the LAC, the Indian government banned big Chinese names such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s UC Web mobile browser and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat messaging app. These apps are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, said government.