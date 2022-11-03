Prime Video to stream India tour of New Zealand

Prime Video will be streaming India cricket team's tour of New Zealand beginning Nov 18th to Nov 30th. The limited over series will consist of three T20Is and equal number of ODIs and will be available to watch LIVE and exclusively on Prime Video, the official rights holder to exclusively stream all men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand for the India market.

Fans excited to watch the bi-lateral series live on Prime Video will also get an additional ring side view into the storied rivalry between two giants of the short format game, as the streaming service announced today the launch of a six-part mini-series Taking Guard: India’s Quest for Kiwi Glory. Taking Guard explores India’s fabled rivalry with the Kiwis, going back to 1967, through archival match footage, soundbytes and graphics. The documentary moves seamlessly through varied themes chronicling India’s tour to New Zealand over the years. Former greats of the game, who lend their voice in telling this riveting story include Ravi Shastri, Ajit Agarkar, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull and Ian Smith. Harsha Bhogle, who has not only witnessed this rivalry from close quarters but has been the voice narrating the highs and lows from some of these matches from the commentary box, also talks about his experience. The new series launched exclusively on Prime Video today.

“At Prime Video we are committed to super-serving our customers in India, providing on-demand access to the best in entertainment across formats, genres and language,” said Chaitanya Divan, Head of Sports, Prime Video, India. “We are now excited to bring them the best in live sports and provide a new viewing experience of the much anticipated bi-lateral tour this November, between the two titans of the cricketing world – India and New Zealand.”

“Indians have a huge appetite for cricket and we are excited to present the new exclusive mini-series Taking Guard before India’s highly-anticipated tour to New Zealand in a few weeks. Featuring insights and analysis from cricketing legends, Taking Guard casts the spotlight on the rivalry between the two countries, which barely sees any baring of the teeth, snarling or heated moments on the field but is full of intense competition and peppered with mutual respect. We are excited and look forward to this contest between two terrific and evenly-matched sides and will announce a few more initiatives for cricket fans in the coming weeks as the action moves from Australia to New Zealand.” Divan added.

This mini-series is part of Prime Video’s special programming initiative around the upcoming series that starts on 18th November with the first T20I and concludes with the last ODI on 30th November.

