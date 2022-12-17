Prime Video bolsters Karan Johar & Dharma Productions collab with Vicky Kaushal-starrer
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023
Prime Video announced that it will co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The currently-untitled movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Following the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.
The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the second theatrical co-production that Prime Video is associated with Dharma Productions.
“As the first choice of entertainment, our aim is to super-serve our delightfully diverse customers in India with local stories that they can enjoy on any screen of their choice. We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India. “Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films. After announcing Yodha as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari’s film as the next co-production with them. I am confident that Prime Video and Dharma Productions will together continue to deliver world-class cinematic experiences to viewers within India, as well as across the globe.” he added.
Karan Johar, Dharma Productions said, “Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video. Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions.”
The announcement fortifies the successful half-a-decade long association between Prime Video and Dharma Productions. Prime Video’s expansive content library features multiple licensed Dharma classics that have acquired massive fan-following over the years, with several new films scheduled to release on the service post their theatrical release. In the last two years, Prime Video launched the highly successful Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, directly on the service, serving it to audiences in 240+ countries and territories. Taking a step further, earlier in the year, Prime Video also announced a slate of original series and movies with Dharmatic Entertainment.
“Dharma Productions has a history of successful storytelling and we are proud to have played an important role in taking their best stories to the world,” said Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video, India. “This step of foraying further into theatrical co-productions will serve to strengthen our partnership and collective commitment to bringing the best content to our customers, across the world. We are excited to work with the best creative voices in the country to co-create stories that leave an everlasting impression on the viewers. Anand’s untitled next features stellar talent in front of and behind the camera. We are truly excited to embark on this new journey and see where it takes us.”
Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, said, "Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy which will leave the audiences gleaming. With a stellar cast like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, the film is the perfect summer entertainer and we can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in theatres. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video on two theatrical films. In Prime Video, we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering engaging cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem. Through these collaborations, we will further nurture our successful deep association with Prime Video.”
Leo Media Collective is also a co-producer of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal film. Co-founded by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, Leo Media Collective has become synonymous with premium quality, coming-of-age content in the entertainment space. Though he began his career working in Hollywood, Amritpal’s love for Indian content brought him back to India to create Indian content for global audiences. With vast experience in the world of films, advertising and theatre, Anand Tiwari too, has created a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.
Talking about the upcoming film, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, founders of Leo Media Collective said, “We are excited to make our theatrical debut working alongside two of the biggest champions of storytelling in India – Prime Video and Dharma. The film is a wholesome entertainer. We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn’t been told before. We are also excited to partner with Prime Video once again. Together, we have delivered two of the most differentiated stories in the recent times – Maja Ma and Bandish Bandits. At the same time, we are looking forward to working with the team at Dharma Productions. The coming together of three entities that have shared values on storytelling and content, makes this film even more special.”
e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit today
The e4m-Xaxis Report 2023 will also be unveiled today
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 8:51 AM | 4 min read
The advertising and marketing industry continues to expand exponentially with growing digital penetration. Programmatic advertising is evolving at a rapid pace with rising expectations of advertisers, consumers, and brands. As digital media expands, better targeting, greater reach, and real-time optimization have become important, and programmatic advertising looks promising in this respect.
To explore the world of programmatic further, exchange4media along with Xaxis is set to hold the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit today, November 16 from 11 am in Mumbai. The e4m-Xaxis Report 2023 will also be unveiled today by e4m co-founder Nawal Ahuja, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld group and Founder of e4m, and Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India. The event is co-powered by Scibids while Xapads is the innovation partner. Lemma is the programmatic partner and Aaj Tak is the co-gold partner of the event. Bobble AI is the co-partner of the event.
e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022 aims to create an engaging platform for brands, advertisers, content marketers, and martech agencies to throw light on the pressing changes and greater effects on the programmatic ecosystem. As programmatic advertising has evolved with the data, technology, measurement, inventory, and expertise, it is creating immense opportunities with publishers and brands increasing their programmatic spends in the post-pandemic world.
The conference will be attended by top industry leaders, brand custodians, agency heads and thought leaders, Brand CEOs, CMOs, from the advertising and marketing domain. We are all set to have a distinguished line-up of speakers who will share various insights on programmatic advertising.
The event will kickstart with the opening remarks by e4m co-founder Nawal Ahuja followed by a keynote session by Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India, on the topic ‘Evolution of Programmatic in 2022’. Yadav will speak on how programmatic has taken the centre stage and has become the mainstream for digital planning and investments. It will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic ‘Commerce Media: Past, Present & Future of a Fast-Growing Media Opportunity’.
The panellists include Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One; Suyash Dongare, Head of Digital Marketing, VIP Industries; Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, Essence India; Varadharajan Raunathan, Head - Monetization & Customer Engagement at Big Basket; Avinash Janjire, VP & Head- Marketing at Thomas Cook; and Ankur Rathi, Head- DSP GTM at Amazon. The session chair for the event is Deepak Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO At Vserv & VMAX.
Following the panel discussion, Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President- Marketing, Domestic & IB at Tata Motors, will share insights on the topic- ‘Digital Learnings of 2022’ and Ankit Anand, India Strategy Lead, Bobble AI, will speak on the topic- ‘Building a future proof digital strategy’.
Another panel discussion on the topic ‘Debate For And Against – Death of cookies; a threat to programmatic?’ will see participation from industry leaders Ketan Bharati, VP- Global Marketing Operations, Truecaller; Gagan Singla, Managing Director-Digital Business, JM Financial; Punit Chahar, Asia Head of Digital Performance Marketing, Olx Autos; Ankita Jain, Co-Founder, Earnly; Angshuman Gogoi, Digital Marketing Lead, Glenmark Consumer Care and Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India At DoubleVerify. The session will be moderated by Bharat Arora, Programmatic Industry Expert.
After the panel discussion, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld group and Founder of exchange4media Group, will engage in a fireside chat with Sameer Mavadia, Managing Director, Riders on the digital marketing in today’s time for a Brand, the evolution of e-commerce for Riders & the Trends for 2023.
Another discussion will be held on the topic ‘Leveraging programmatic in the new omnichannel digital landscape’. The panellists will shed light on how can we better optimize and integrate the digital media strategy keeping programmatic high priority with the goal to scale the ROI for brands on their media investments in the new multi-channel digital advertising landscape.
The panellists include Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India; Anushree Ghosh, Head of Digital Strategy, Media, Brand Commerce-ITC Foods; Anuja Agarwal, Head of Marketing, Sanofi Pasteur; Daniele Calabrese, Regional Director, Taboola- India & Southeast Asia; Merlin Coutinho, Head Marketing & Brand Solutions, Lemma and Session Chair- Ranjan Mishra, Lead Associate Trading Director at The Trade Desk. The closing keynote address will be given by Arjun Mohan, CEO, UpGrad on the topic- Making Programmatic ads work for edtech platforms.
2022: Metaverse is here, but is it there yet?
Experts discuss their intrigue, optimism and concerns about the elusive metaverse and what the coming years may bring for the field
By Shantanu David | Dec 16, 2022 9:01 AM | 5 min read
While Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s huge pivot to the metaverse in late 2021 (aka Meta) has yet to deliver on, well, anything, the idea of an online universe in which we can all co-exist, through digital avatars was embraced by a variety of brands and marquee advertisers across domains. 2022 could be called the year of the metaverse, though it’s yet to seep into everyday usage.
For Praful Krishna, Chief Product Officer at Jio Haptik, the Metaverse is a continuum from interactive chatbots to a fully immersive, parallel world experience that traverses voice, video, AR and/or VR. “The transition will be a 5-10 year-long journey, and it will be very different for every brand. You need to decide the journey you want to pursue based on the demographics of your users,” he says.
Future Fit
“While there is strategic value in investing in conversations, via text or in immersive contexts, at the end of the day the dollars should speak for themself if we are to justify the $1.3T being invested in digital transformation globally,” notes Krishna.
Indeed, the consensus around metaverse seems to be that while it's here, it’s not there yet, with the next few years being crucial. That being said, 2022 has been crucial in bringing it to worldwide media attention.
Even though mainstream adoption of the metaverse might take some time, leading brands are already changing marketing norms one project at a time, points out Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media.
“The metaverse elevates virtual experiences and gives businesses new, creative options to connect with customers. As only a few have access to the metaverse, brands can leverage this opportunity to be innovative and distinguish themselves amid the competition faced in traditional marketing, he points out
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, chimes in saying, “We don’t believe Metaverse has moved from 'buzz' to 'mainstream' yet. But it’s getting there. We are seeing more brands willing to try and create 6-month- 12-month engagement strategies around it. The key to engagement is the ease of use for the audience. Heavy and long load times had been an initial hindrance, but companies like ours have been working on improving these challenges and we are starting to see results with longer engagement times in our experiences. (5-7x longer engagement times compared to traditional Instagram videos).”
Present Day
Hitarth Dadia - CMO and Partner - NOFILTR.GROUP believes that unconsciously, we are already using a lot of facets of the whole metaverse concept, without even realizing it. “With the rise of education and awareness, more people are going to actively take part in one segment or the other. For the overall concept, a majority of brand work is observed, but it's still conceptual and due to curiosity, it is in the experimental phase. More iteration is to be observed in the coming couple of months,” he says.
Testament to that is Manish Solanki, COO, and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, observing that going by online reports, there are almost 400 million metaverse users, with some platforms having over 1 million active users per day. “But almost all of these are virtual gaming worlds, with some allowing social networking through online avatars. Interesting thing is that almost 80% of them have made some kind of an in-game purchase,” he says.
Slow and Steady
What is undeniable is that the Metaverse has not fully entered the mainstream consciousness of consumers, as brand managers are not sure about the ROI and results that would come out of any Metaverse campaign.
“Many brands do not want to experiment with Metaverse because there is no solid consumer base and the majority of consumers are unsure about functionality.
Considering the target audience is the youth, in general, they have limited buying power,” cautions Danish Malik, Co-Founder, and CEO of Boomlet Media Private Limited, adding, “Also, most of the brand's objective for reaching the maximum target audience is not successfully met, it would take time for brand managers to be able to do more metaverse campaigns since there is no set consumer base.”
That being said, there is enormous potential. Never forget, just India is expected to grow its online population by 500 million over the next few years.
“The metaverse worlds are also increasing over the internet. So far, only some of the bigger businesses like Apple, Coke and Nike have been the first adopters of this fledgling universe. Analysts are optimistic about this space and have projected increased adoption of this technology resulting in an increased market value, in the next 3-4 years,” says Solanki.
“If that happens, the metaverse will enable virtual infrastructure for advertising, eCommerce and events, enabling newer revenue channels. I would like to define it as the pre-buzz phase, where brands have just started engaging with an evolved audience through virtual avatars and setting their digital footprint in this new arena. With time we can expect a more real and immersive experience,” he adds.
And while it’s still going to take time, it’s going to be worth the wait, given that a virtual world, free of everyday physics and limitations will give the average person online access to a lot more things, from concerts to communication to collaboration, and more. Advertising is naturally going to lead the way.
“So to summarize, the metaverse is expected to be an upgraded feature point that social media or the Internet gives you. I am expecting to make the overall internet as a whole, as a concept, more accessible and more interactive and ironically, a lot more human,” concludes Dadia.
Can Koo fly where Twitter falls?
As Twitter tries to steady itself in the aftermath of Musk's buyout, experts weigh in on whether its Indian alternative Koo has the potential to topple it
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 14, 2022 8:16 AM | 5 min read
The Twitter saga that began in April 2022 finally culminated with Elon Musk buying the platform for $44 billion, but according to some, this is only the beginning of a tumultuous time ahead for the company. Meanwhile, an Indian social media company, founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka has caught the eye of investors and industry leaders.
Koo, launched in the middle of a pandemic in March 2020, is a microblogging site for multilingual conversations. The application has over 50 million downloads and was recently launched in Brazil.
Now, in a world where Twitter is facing intense criticism for the new changes under Elon Musk and an application like Koo gaining momentum, experts argue whether Koo has the capability to dethrone the giant big tech company that Twitter is. A lot of conversations on the internet is about how Koo could be an alternative to Twitter, but what is the reality of that expectation? Industry experts talk about the potential that Koo has but feel like it still has years till it can reach the position Twitter has globally.
'Twitter not easy to replace'
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, Twitter isn’t easily replacable. “I don’t think displacing a social network is easy. Social networks work on the power of the community. And the entire community needs to start migrating to a new platform, for a new platform to be relevant. While Twitter, under Elon Musk, is going through teething problems, not in small measure due to the mercurial behavior of the founder, my feeling is that it will get its act together in some time. Twitter was indeed overstaffed, lacked innovation and was not able to monetize its value.
"However, in terms of its power and value to society, Twitter outranks Facebook and LinkedIn. During the last US elections, we saw how a politician was able to exploit the power of the platform to the hilt, just by his tweets. And we have also seen how during crises and news-making events, Twitter is the first place one turns to get some information. Hence a newer Twitter, with better moderation of content and innovative solutions for advertisers should become a strong viable business. In my opinion, I see global acceptance and scalability by platforms like Koo as a challenge.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital equates the situation to the ban of TikTok in India and the growth of MXTakaTak and other such apps but says over here nothing is banned yet. “Twitter is not something which is banned for now. It's quite functional. There could be controversies surrounding that, there could be some sort of attrition within the customer base, or even people moving out of it. But it's not that the user has completely stopped. So, there's a hole definitely for a new player to come in but it's not that big a hole. That will not happen until Twitter is off completely.”
'Koo has potential'
According to Rashid Ahmed, Digital Head of Infectious Advertising, Koo comes with a lot of potential and has great growth potential to grow in the next few years. “Koo is already making tremendous inroads into the microblogging space. The platform had 50 million downloads by early November. It comes across as a viable replacement for Twitter which has lost its 'safe harbour' protection in India, due to failures in appointing mandated personnel under the Intermediary Guidelines. With the growth Koo is seeing in India as well as in some international markets, the platform could potentially become the go-to online townhall for netizens in the next five years.
Koo has global ambitions. The platform recently introduced the Portuguese language to its interface and became the top downloaded app on both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store in Brazil within just a few days. The freshness of the platform makes it attractive to new users, especially if there is a wave of high-profile first movers that drive uptake. For now, it seems like Koo has a fairly solid future on the global stage.”
As for Viren Razdan, Managing Director of Brand-Nomics, “Twitter's churn should be Koo’s gain. The app has created a good base not just in India but opportunities in other countries as well. How they develop the brand and its popularity will determine its growth opportunity. While it’s taken a more mass base as its positioning it needs to up its ante from being local to global talk to be a force to reckon with.”
Twitter’s future
Rashid Ahmed says, “Twitter is going through a sea of changes under Elon Musk whose focus has been to ensure that the platform brings in revenues worthy of its presence. The platform is looking at monetizing verified profiles besides enhancing other revenue streams. As with any change, there is usually upheaval, and at Twitter, this has been in the form of pivoting towards heightened efficiency, albeit through stress on the personnel front.”
Razdan thinks it is a wait-and-watch game, “Musk’s churn is attempting to push the platform to the business end of the game and its impact will be worth watching. Most such platforms' true value emerges once monetisation of the service comes into play. So, it’s going to be a great learning.”
BluSmart and Truecaller partner to add trust to consumer identity & communication
With Truecaller Business Solutions, BluSmart has increased its calling efficiency to 82%, making communication more seamless
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 3:15 PM | 2 min read
BluSmart, India’s first 100% electric and sustainable mobility solution, has been working closely with Truecaller for Business to establish and add trust to identity & communication with users & drivers. The collaboration is in line with the objective of enhancing the overall user experience by leveraging Truecaller’s expertise.
With Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution, it has established a credible brand identity, as riders instantly recognize and take calls from BluSmart drivers without any suspicion.
- The prominent display of brand elements (name and logo) creates a strong recall.
- The professional presentation of caller ID creates an authentic calling experience for riders.
With Truecaller Business Solutions, BluSmart has increased its calling efficiency to 82%, making communication more seamless and bringing a noteworthy change in user perception with a branded caller id.
Apart from giving a professional makeover to their caller ID, BluSmart is using Truecaller SDK to enable an instant, 1-tap, and OTP-free verification/signup for new riders. identity seamlessly via Truecaller’s 1-tap verification SDK, leading to faster activation of their users.
"With BluSmart, we're already aiming at bringing back customer confidence in ride-hailing services. Our zero cancellation & zero surge policies are at the forefront of doing that. This has been further expedited by Truecaller's support. They have assisted us in ensuring a secure and streamlined experience for our users." said Anirudh Arun, COO, BluSmart
"Truecaller is empowering businesses both in terms of customer communication and verification. With our verified business caller ID and mobile number-based verification solutions, BluSmart has taken a big stride towards its goal of ensuring safe and reliable rides for everyone. It has enhanced its communication efficiency, elevated its brand reputation, and delivered considerable value and safety to end consumers. We are committed to working closely with BluSmart and aim for bigger goals in the near future." said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller.
As BluSmart aims to expand its fleet across the country, its partnership with Truecaller further validates its commitment toward safe and reliable rides for its user ecosystem.
Link to view the video: Truecaller And BluSmart Make Commute Trusted And Seamless
Yahoo announces partnerships for its cookieless identity service
It has teamed up with five new partners that include Alliant, AdPredictive, and Tealium
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 12:43 PM | 3 min read
Yahoo has announced new interoperability partnerships, including Alliant, AdPredictive, and Tealium, for its cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID. The new partners add more power to the platform and support for Yahoo ConnectID, as advertisers and publishers seek a privacy-first solution to drive campaign personalisation, performance, and measurement.
Yahoo ConnectID now reaches over 290 million addressable users globally, up 40 million users since the start of the year. The solution is built on differentiated, deterministic and omnichannel data sets, with scaled, opted-in, direct consumer relationships across mobile, desktop, search, and more.
Yahoo ConnectID also directly integrates with leading data management platforms (DMPs) and customer data platforms (CDPs) to ingest and activate against third-party data. This interoperability enables seamless audience activation and measurement within Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP) for advertisers, and helps publishers monetise via the Yahoo supply-side platform (SSP).
“The continued and rapid expansion of Yahoo’s identity solutions – Yahoo ConnectID and Next-Gen Solutions – is a testament to their effectiveness as the market grapples with challenges around privacy, audience and inventory monetisation, performance, and measurement. These new Yahoo ConnectID partners are a welcome addition to our ecosystem. For marketers, Yahoo ConnectID represents accountability for their ad spend in place of previously untargeted or unmeasurable impressions. For consumers, it simply means more relevant advertising,” says Elizabeth Herbst Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo.
Two industry changes are accelerating the adoption of Yahoo’s identity solutions. Every dollar counts in today’s digital environment, making it critical for advertisers and publishers to ensure their campaigns are relevant, measurable, and performing. Advertisers and publishers are beginning to realise the importance of not only preserving addressability but addressing the non-addressable as well.
“Advertisers and publishers in APAC have greater complexity to contend with in the changing identity landscape. With the choice of operating platform, browser, and devices varying by market, it’s a two-sided problem – when identifiers are present and when they are not. Having an integrated approach to solve this problem has helped Yahoo’s solutions scale quickly across advertisers and publishers, to be among the most adopted and interoperable,” says Dan Richardson, Head of Data APAC at Yahoo.
In APAC, publishers like Networld Technology Limited, a leading technology innovator in Hong Kong with three sites/apps that reach over 5M monthly unique users; LiTV Inc, the number 1 OTT platform in Taiwan with five sites/apps across screens and over 1M monthly unique users; and iCook, a top cookery and recipe site in Taiwan with three sites/apps and over 1.2M monthly unique users have experienced gains since their adoption of Yahoo ConnectID.
“We wanted an optimum solution and Yahoo had it – to deliver the best experience for our audiences, while maximizing revenue and respecting our audiences' privacy and choices. Yahoo’s identity solutions are tailored to help publishers navigate the cookieless digital landscape more efficiently." Said Patrick Ng - Head of Data from Networld.
“By integrating Yahoo ConnectID, we have seen around a 79% increase in fill rate on cookieless browsers. Yahoo’s identity solutions offer an impactful and comprehensive alternative for publishers and advertisers to manage and reach audiences online. What’s more, they do this with a privacy-safe approach that is taking us in the right direction." said Derhong Yang - VP from LiTV (Taiwan) Inc. “Yahoo ConnectID has helped optimize our revenue stream with double digit growth in fill rates across our sites and apps. It has been a straightforward and seamless experience for us. As a trusted partner, Yahoo’s suite of identity solutions reinforces our readiness as we approach the cookieless world, helping to maximize our audience value in a privacy-safe manner,” said Richard Lee - Head of iCook.
Meta downs shutters on Connectivity arm after almost a decade
The division will now be split across its Infrastructure and Central Products teams
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 10:42 AM | 1 min read
Tech giant Meta brought down the shutters on its Connectivity division after nearly a decade of its inception, say reports. The company said that the division will now be split across its Infrastructure and Central Products teams.
Reports say that it's unclear when the division was shut down, but its absence has become conspicuous in the light of the mass layoffs in the company.
The Connectivity arm of Meta was launched in 2013 with the aim of onboarding more users online so that they can use the company's social network.
Amazon Prime Video's Aparna Purohit gets anticipatory bail in 'Tandav' case
The SC bench noted that Purohit has been cooperating with the investigation
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 10:26 AM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has reportedly granted anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India Head Aparna Purohit who was named in the FIRs lodged over the web series 'Tandav.'
Purohit was granted relief by justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh who noted that she has been cooperating in the investigations, say news reports. The lawyers appearing for the petitioner, Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, confirmed the same.
The bench stated that Purohit will be released on bail by the arrest officer on terms and conditions that will be fixed by the trial court.
Amazon Prime's web series 'Tandav' released in January 2021 has been embroiled in controversy when it was accused of having Hinduphobic themes. Numerous complaints and FIRs followed, which required the intervention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Despite apology by the makers and redacting of the offensive parts from the series, multiple FIRs were filed against the actors, producers, directors and the India head of the platform Purohit.
Earlier, the SC had declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Purohit, Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the web series; Himanshu Mehra, the writer and actors Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
