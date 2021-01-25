Prasar Bharati inks content hosting agreement with Novi Digital

Prasar Bharati has signed and exchanged Content Hosting Agreement with Novi Digital Entertainment for the telecast of DD India Channel on Hotstar in the UK, USA, and Canada, effective from 22nd January.



To watch DD India on Hotstar, one has to search for DD India under the ‘search’ option in the Channels category. The arrangement with Hotstar is part of the efforts to develop an international audience for Doordarshan and to create a global voice for India.



"As a step towards expanding global footprint of DD & to engage younger digitally savvy South Asian audiences in UK, US & Canada, Prasar Bharati is happy to announce the launch of DD India on Hotstar in these countries," Prasar Bharati said in a tweet.



"With the availability of DD India through Hotstar in the UK, USA, and Canada, Indian Diaspora in these countries would also be provided with a new window to see and experience the developmental stories of a new and self-reliant India," the pubcaster added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)