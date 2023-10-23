Polls on the heels: Meta, Google face political heat
Industry watchers say social media manipulation can be seen as an unintended social experiment
The INDIA opposition bloc has last week written to Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, CEOs of Meta and Google, regarding their alleged involvement in promoting "communal hatred" on their social media platforms in the country.
Citing the “exhaustive investigations” by The Washington Post that raised concerns over dubious content moderation policy of Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube that allegedly favoured the ruling political party, the alliance of 28 opposition parties in the country has asked both tech giants to ensure neutrality during the upcoming general elections.
Letter by INDIA parties to @Facebook's Mr. Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) citing the exhaustive investigations by the @washingtonpost that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 12, 2023
[Letter Below] pic.twitter.com/2wnUa5xHbz
The Washington Post (WP) report has claimed that under India’s pressure, Facebook has let propaganda and hate speech thrive. “The interviews and documents show that local Facebook executives failed to take down videos and posts of Hindu nationalist leaders, even when they openly called for killing Indian Muslims,” the report alleged.
Another WP report on cow vigilante Monu Monesar alleged how he had received a “Silver Creator” award from YouTube for reaching 100,000 subscribers and even has an Instagram “verified” badge despite being accused of live streaming his attacks on Indian Muslims on Facebook.
e4m contacted Meta India and Google India to seek their comments on the INDIA alliance's letter and allegations of biasness and inaction against hate speech and disinformation but is yet to receive a response despite several reminders over the week. The story will be updated as and when they respond.
Past accusations
It is to be noted that this is not the first time Meta or Google have been accused of toeing the lines of the ruling party. Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube and even Twitter (X) have been criticized for a long time for allegedly shaping political narratives.
A 2019 report published by Al Jazeera and non-profit The Reporters’ Collective claimed that Meta India allowed a large number of ghost and surrogate advertisers to fund BJP’s election campaigns in 2019 and boosted its visibility on the platform while blocking all ads that promoted opposition parties.
The report also accused Facebook of providing advertisements to BJP at cheaper rates. The average price charged by Facebook to the BJP and its candidates to show an advertisement one million times was Rs 41,844. The opposition Congress, however, Rs 53,776, almost 29 per cent more, for the same number of views.
Their investigation covered 10 elections held in India between February 2019 and November 2020 analyzing more than five lakh political advertisements placed on Facebook.
Incidentally, the Supreme Court of India had also raised concerns that Facebook’s policies and algorithms threaten electoral politics and democracy. While rejecting Facebook’s contentions that it is a neutral and blind platform, the Supreme Court had said in 2021, “Election and voting processes, the very foundation of a democratic government, stand threatened by social media manipulation.” The top court made these observations in its judgement dismissing Meta’s plea challenging the Delhi Assembly summons to appear before it as witness in connection with the north-east Delhi riots in 2020 riots and complaints that Facebook had been used as a platform to spread hate.
Shaping narrative
India has close to 700 million internet users, as per the latest TRAI report. WhatsApp has 600 million (60 crore or roughly half of the population) users. Politicians across the political spectrum use these platforms diligently to further their narratives across different communities.
Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes, opines, “Social media is undoubtedly an important platform for election campaigning these days. Considering the humongous size, it’s only natural to have the flip side.”
The fake news or misinformation generated by individuals is comparatively easier to counteract but when generated by hate groups with targeted malicious intent it could considerably hamper the democratic process, Agarwal noted.
“This issue also underscores the broader problem of how algorithms can “unintentionally” polarize content and influence public discourse. It's essential to address these concerns to maintain a balanced and healthy online environment,” says Kalyan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of KlugKlug.
“Companies and social media firms driven by advertising incentives often rely on negativity and divisive content to keep users glued to their platforms or let’s just call it the algorithmic bias. While positivity and virality have their merits, it's the negative content that truly engages users, leading to increased time spent on these platforms and, consequently, higher ad revenues. This situation can be seen as an unintended social experiment in which users are unwittingly involved,” Kumar added.
Agarwal however contends that singular studies on alleged biases by the platforms might not be strongly advisable. She points out, “Recent studies have also shown that conservatives and liberals consume very different political news. In fact, there is rarely any overlap in the political content consumed by the two sides.”
But the fact remains that the algorithm of these platforms shows only what you enjoy. It hardly ever goes out of a user’s preference circle to bring them any “new” content. Most people hold very rigid political views, and the content curated for each individual on social media further affirm these beliefs, Agarwal explains.
As for Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor, “There is no doubt that social media platforms are important tools to shape a political narrative these days considering their scale and reach. However, these platforms don't spread hate or disinformation themselves. It’s the undesirable elements who do so.”
Mathias explains, “We can’t expect social media platforms to have the editorial oversight that media houses have. If they curate the content, they lose their identity and become a media platform. The accusation that their algorithm is skewed towards conservatism is a matter of debate. Fundamentally, they are commercial ventures and hence tend to take sides of establishments.”
Business matters
Mass polarization is on the rise in the United States and other parts of the world as well due to personalized content recommendations on these platforms, media experts say.
A study on YouTube users by Brookings Institution in October 2022, an American think tank, claimed the platform pushes people into “ideological echo chambers”. The study claimed that regardless of the ideology of the study participant, the algorithm pushes all users in a “moderately conservative direction”. The study, however, couldn't establish that it happened because of algorithm manipulation by the tech giant or because YouTube’s library was full of conservative content.
Meta received severe criticism and allegations of playing a major role in the Capitol riot in the US last year after the country’s presidential election.
Last week only, the European Commission (EC) sought details from Meta under the European Union's Digital Service Act (DSA) regarding the steps it has taken to comply with obligations related to risk assessments and mitigation measures to safeguard the integrity of elections that is slated next year. The Election Commission has also sought details about measures the platform has taken with regards to the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation, following the terrorist attacks across Israel by Hamas.
It is noteworthy that Meta has apologized for adding "terrorist" to the biographies of some Instagram users describing themselves as Palestinian, as per a BBC report.
Between Law & Self-regulation
So far, leading social media platforms are largely governed by self-regulatory guidelines that allow them to withhold, block or remove users who share offensive, violative content or wrongful information.
Under the Information Technology Act, 2000, an intermediary (social media platform) is not liable for third-party information that it holds or transmits. However, to claim such exemption, it must fulfill due diligence requirements under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which directs social media firms to establish grievance redressal mechanisms to resolve user complaints.
The intermediaries are also required to respect users’ fundamental right to speech and expression (Article 19). This means that they will have to strike a balance between content moderation and the user's right to speech.
“Intermediaries may not be the most appropriate entity to decide whether the removal of any content violates a citizen’s fundamental right, as such questions require judicial capability and are typically decided by Courts,” a legal expert claims.
Meanwhile, the IT Rules were amended early this year to add a provision of a “fact-check unit” which will have sweeping powers to determine what is “fake or false or misleading”, with respect to “any business of the Central Government” and direct the social media companies to remove them.
At the same time, Section 79 of the IT Act allows intermediaries to avoid liabilities for what third parties post on their websites.
The Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines among others have challenged the controversial amendment in the Bombay HC, which is hearing the case.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
#Firstone4m: YouTube to introduce new Watch Page for News
The feature will be launched in the coming months in 11 Indian languages, Google said on Thursday
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 19, 2023 12:16 PM | 1 min read
YouTube announced on Thursday that it will be introducing a new Watch Page for News in the coming months in 11 Indian languages, partnered with trusted news sources.
The platform said that it is coming up with a new program in several Indian languages to strengthen digital literacy. According to the company, in India, over 2 million videos were removed between April-June 2023.
This move comes at a time when news distribution in different languages is gaining pace through channels and publications alike in the country.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
New partnerships between Google Pay & govt in the offing: Google
At the 9th edition of Google for India 2023, the tech major said 350 million Indians are using Google Pay with Rs 167 lakh crore being processed on UPI in the last 12 months
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 19, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Tech Major Google hosted the 9th edition of Google for India 2023 on Thursday.
Among the major announcements, Google said the new partnerships are being announced between Google Pay and the government.
As of now, 350 million Indians are using Google Pay with Rs 167 lakh crore being processed on UPI in the last 12 months.
Google also announced that businesses, govts, brands and enterprises are partnering with Google Cloud for generative AI.
40 million Indians will be trained in 15 different languages as part of digital security programmes. This will be supported with a 4 million grant to CyberPeace foundation, the company announced.
Google Pixel will start manufacturing in India, it was announced.
Pixel 8 will be rolled out in 2024 as the first Indian-made device in partnership with local and international manufacturers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q3
The revenue of the company has grown 8% to $8.54 billion
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 19, 2023 8:27 AM | 2 min read
Netflix has reported growth in profit as well as user numbers during the third quarter.
The streaming giant reported $8.54 billion of revenue during the three-month period ending September 30. This, according to the company, is a growth of 8 percent from a year earlier. The company credited the increase in revenue to better-than-expected growth in subscribers.
Netflix added nine million net paid subscribers in the quarter. The total global paid subscriber base now stands at 247.2 million.
The company’s net income was $1.6 billion, up nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. Netflix has announced that it will spend some $13 billion on content this year, down from $17 billion.
Netflix also said it was raising the monthly price for its premium ad-free service in the United States, to $22.99 from $19.99, and for its basic plan, which is available only to existing subscribers. It will also raise prices in Britain and France.
Ted Sarandos, co-chairman of Netflix, said in the earnings conference call that Netflix was “incredibly and totally committed to ending this strike,” pointing to how it has hurt the industry and the economy at large. But he added that a new demand last week from the actors’ guild — what he called “a subscriber levy that is unrelated to viewing or success” — “really broke our momentum.”
Netflix said its ad-tier memberships were up almost 70 percent. In addition, it said 30 percent of its new subscriptions in the 12 countries where the ad tier was available were for the less expensive option. It also said it was having success with its efforts to combat password sharing.
Further, Netflix said it expected net income to decline in the fourth quarter because of an increase in marketing costs associated with more movies and series being released, including the final season of “The Crown” and Zack Snyder’s big-budget sci-fi fantasy, “Rebel Moon.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Intel collaborates with Dentsu Gaming & StreamO for gaming festival
The campaign aims to target the Gen Z audience across 29 countries
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 18, 2023 12:47 PM | 3 min read
Intel has collaborated with Dentsu Gaming and StreamO for the gaming festival ‘Intel Gamer Days 2023’.
Titled ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’, the campaign aimed to target the Gen Z audience, who are engaged with the gaming community across 29 countries around the world.
The brand, in association with Dentsu Gaming – a solution from dentsu India that captures the gaming’s explosive audience growth, and StreamO, aspired to address the challenges of targeting Gen Z gamers who typically dislike traditional advertising and frequently use ad-blockers while also dealing with issues faced due to continuous live-streaming.
The ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’ campaign was a huge success. It demonstrated the gaming community's extraordinary power as well as the enormous potential of the Indian gaming business. The campaign exemplifies the power of the correct channels, understanding, and marketing strategy.
It garnered 4 million+ YouTube live views and 35 million+ overall impressions, 30 million+ YouTube impressions, and 2.3 million+ Instagram impressions. The campaign featured leading OEMs including ASUS, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo India, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock Inc. along with 300+ gamer influencers, 6 vernacular languages, and 8 top games. The content was offered through known platforms such as Instagram Reels, Instagram Collaboration Posts, and YouTube Shorts, to efficiently reach out to Gen Z gamers.
Speaking on the campaign, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu and Dentsu Gaming Lead said, “Each game live-stream is typically 3 to 5 hours long with no natural breaks or half-time. So, an interruptive pre-roll or mid-roll during the crucial game-play in a stream can be an irritating and frustrating experience for GenZers who hate traditional forms of advertising and also apply ad-blockers to not watch ads.
Stream O solved this problem with their scalable tech that works across multiple platforms like YouTube Live and Twitch and all popular games live-streams, so GenZers react, interact, and engage with the Intel Gamers Day in a way like never before.”
Apurva Jani, Marketing Director, Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India added, “With Intel Gamer Days, we have created an impact on the gaming community year-on-year. India's gaming market is booming, and we at Intel are glad to be part of this growth. For the 2023 edition of Intel Gamer Days, we brought together 4000 gaming enthusiasts and more than 42 gaming influencers for celebrating gaming on the latest and greatest Intel powered devices.”
Tushaar Garg, Founder and CEO, StreamO commented, “We are thrilled to be supporting Dentsu Gaming and Intel with the Intel Gamer Days for a third year in a row. This partnership illustrates conviction in StreamO’s gaming-marketing product to attract, retain, and nurture high-caliber partnerships.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Festive Force: D2C players leverage ONDC to prop up Brand Bharat
Industry observers shared that indigenous brands are utilising ONDC's effectiveness to expand reach; ROI high too due to increased adoption of eCommerce
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 18, 2023 8:37 AM | 5 min read
Keeping tune with the mood of the electorate and the upcoming national elections, Bharat is everywhere, from banner headlines to solemn placards to colourful social media posts. And as we throng towards the country’s main festive season, brands are going all in on Brand Bharat to appeal to the masses.
With ever-increasing internet penetration and a burgeoning middle class, India’s e-commerce industry, valued at approximately $22 billion in 2018 and $72 billion in 2022, is expected to surge to $325 billion by 2030, states a report by Deloitte, while Statista pegs the figure at an even more ambitious $350 billion.
And, integral to this growth, especially in the view of the Union government, is the consolidation of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is coming up as a force to be reckoned with in a hyper-competitive and crowded arena.
“Indigenous brands are harnessing the potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand their market reach, seamlessly integrate with e-commerce platforms, implement cost-effective marketing strategies, ensure seamless financial transactions, and harness data-driven insights to augment their visibility and revenue during the festive season. Moreover, they eagerly anticipate the innovative application of the ONDC Network Gift Card, a pioneering network-level gift card poised to revolutionize corporate gifting and employee engagement,” shared Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues.
This card, featuring a maximum value of Rs 10,000, operates in conjunction with India's native Rupay Network and will be offered by an array of banks and fintech institutions possessing RBI-endorsed licences for prepaid transactions (it's worth noting that Yes Bank and OmniCard have taken the lead as the initial two issuers, enabling sponsors to directly engage with them for the acquisition and distribution of these gift cards).
According to Rathore, the return on investment on ONDC, during the festive season, is expected to be higher due to its increasing adoption rate. “However, in absolute terms, the revenue percentage may remain relatively low compared to retail and large e-commerce channels.”
While these figures may still be modest, Girish Ramachandra, Founder & CEO of Shopalyst notes that ONDC offers an additional sales channel for brands - homegrown as well as multinational. “They can join the growing list of brands that are thriving on the ONDC network, and get discovered on various buyer apps like PayTM, Pincode and others. There is a growing trend of brands launching products, which are aligned with local customs and traditions. It could be chocolate gift packs for Holi and Diwali, or Ayurveda-based cosmetics by global brands and homegrown digitally native brands.”
ONDC’s network already includes over 50,000 merchants, primarily focusing on groceries and food, though other segments, especially fashion and accessories are fast growing.
Shubham Srivastava, AVP D2C Pro, a Team Pumpkin vertical, adds that ONDC can help SMEs in various ways, including in terms of visibility, gaining credibility, access to a diverse consumer base, enhanced digital presence, promotions, adhering to industry standards, access to bulk purchasing and efficiency.
“With the proposed lower margin structures on the platform, it's a plus one for the brands and helps to have better profit for sellers and value gain for consumers. The #VocalForLocal campaign comes under the very spotlight, especially during peak festive season,” he says.
Brands such as boAt, Havells and Fabindia are capitalizing on the "Bharat" concept and locally crafted products to distinguish themselves during the festive period, which resonates with the growing preference for homegrown items and a sense of national pride among consumers.
“By spotlighting products that are authentically Indian, these brands can tap into this sentiment, create a unique brand identity, and connect with consumers who value traditional craftsmanship and support for local businesses. Additionally, promoting locally made products can contribute to sustainability and environmental awareness, factors that are increasingly important in consumers' decision-making,” asserts Rathore.
Manish Solanki, COO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says any brand that wants to pursue e-commerce business needs to focus on the three C’s - Connectivity, Convenience, and Cost-effectiveness. Homegrown brands in India have a golden opportunity to achieve all three during the festive season by strategically leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
“Firstly, they should actively join the extensive ONDC network to significantly expand their reach and connect with a broader customer base. The platform offers a secure and seamless transaction experience, which is crucial for creating trust and encouraging festive spending. Homegrown brands can enhance the visibility of their products by showcasing them on this expansive platform, making it easier for potential buyers to discover and purchase during the festive shopping spree,” he says.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says that to maximise their presence, brands should list their products quickly, sweeten the deal with competitive pricing and discounts, roll out targeted marketing campaigns, and ace it with top-notch customer service.
"ONDC calls for speedy product listings. But here's the real kicker – the magic of 'Made in India'. Brands are tapping into this by proudly flaunting the 'Made in India' label and collaborating with local artisans for unique, ethically sourced products. Why? It's a connection with Indian consumers, a distinct edge over competitors, and a nod to the eco-conscious trend. This trend is poised for growth, with more Indians supporting local businesses. So, homegrown brands, ride the ONDC wave and embrace 'Bharat' and locally-crafted products this festive season. It's your ticket to connect, stand out, and soar in sales."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
LinkedIn announces second round of job cuts, to let go of nearly 700 employees
The company has sent a mail to all employees about this
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 17, 2023 5:07 PM | 1 min read
LinkedIn has reportedly announced another round of layoffs. The move is expected to affect nearly 700 roles across engineering, product, talent, and finance teams.
According to reports, LinkedIn has written a mail to its employee informing them about the job cuts.
“We did not expect to share this important update with you all in the midst of such challenging times but in the spirit of clarity, Tomer and I wanted to share some news regarding changes we are making to our orgs. As we continue to execute on our FY24 plan, we need to also evolve how we work and what we prioritize so we can deliver on the key initiatives we've identified that will have an outsized impact in achieving our business goals. This means adapting our organizational structures to improve agility and accountability, establishing unambiguous ownership, and driving improving efficiency & transparency through reduced layering,” the mail stated.
“These decisions result in the reduction of 563 roles across R&D. Broken down, there are 137 Engineering management roles and 38 Product roles being reduced. Additionally, there will be 368 role reductions across our Engineering team in an effort to better align resources to our FY24 plan, and we will open a small number of new roles to fill critical gaps in our ambitious roadmap,” the letter read further.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp