Pocket Aces returns with season 2 of 'Firsts' on Dice Media

Even while under the COVID-19 lockdown, India’s leading digital media entertainment company Pocket Aces is continuing to find innovative ways to create new content to keep its audiences constantly engaged and away from boredom. Pocket Aces has returned with the second season of its successful series ‘Firsts’ on its long-form channel Dice Media . Conceptualized, written, and executed by the cast and crew completely from their respective homes, Firsts Season 2 unfurls the unusual love story of a couple that meets online in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The season stars popular digital actors and real-life couple Kriti Vij (What The Folks, Baked, Love Travel Repeat) and Pranay Manchanda (Baked, Love Travel Repeat, Official CEOgiri). The series is written by Dice Media’s Pranav Tonsekar (Firsts S1, What The Folks) and directed by Pranay Manchanda himself.

The season unveils the story of Tanya and Aman who, while stuck in quarantine, meet on Bumble, the dating platform where women make the first move. Bumble has come on board as the “Empower By Partner”. As the country stays home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the content partnership beautifully highlights how even during these tough times you can ‘Stay Far, Get Close’ and create safe, equal and meaningful connections virtually. Seamlessly in line with the brand’s value proposition, the protagonist Tanya (Kriti Vij) makes ‘the first move’ and the couple forges a special connection. They move from Bumble chat messages to voice calls and then video calls, get to know each other better, hit it off and soon experience all the ‘firsts’ of dating, but virtually.

Over the course of 24, one-minute episodes, Firsts beautifully captures the sensitivities and insecurities of a newfound virtual relationship. We see the two be vulnerable, go through the ups and downs of long periods of isolation, trying out new things together, consoling each other through their lows and most anxious moments, and finally meeting after the lockdown ends. Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, as the “Associate Partner”, seamlessly finds its way into these every day magical moments of romance, taking the brand theme of ‘Say It With Silk’ ahead.

Commenting on the launch, Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder of Pocket Aces , said, “If there is one thing that keeps people going in life, it is real meaningful bonds and companionships. This is even more true in this unprecedented pandemic, where the nationwide lockdown has jolted people emotionally. At Pocket Aces, our 220-member team has been hard at work not only trying to find innovative ways to entertain audiences, but also empathize with their mindsets during this time. It is from such a thought that this lockdown-concept for Firsts S2 was born. Content is even more important in these times to keep people un-bored, and we wanted to showcase one such story, proving that it is possible to meet new people and develop beautiful bonds even during this period of uncertainty. We are excited to have Bumble on board as their #StayFarGetClose campaign fits perfectly with what we aim to convey through the series, making the partnership an organic and seamless one. We are also delighted to welcome back Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, who also partnered with us on Firsts Season 1, to the franchise - how can any love story be complete without saying it with Silk! ”

Commenting on the partnership, Priti Joshi, Vice President of Strategy at Bumble , said, "During this period of social distancing we are seeing the dating app experience transition to in-app dating experience. This partnership with Season 2 of Firsts beautifully highlights our message to users that on Bumble you can stay connected even when physically apart. We believe that it is possible to forge safe, equal and healthy connections virtually, and we are so excited to see this come to life in the 24 upcoming episodes of Firsts.”

Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India, said, “We are thrilled with the success of Season 1 of Firsts and delighted to continue Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk's association with Firsts in Season 2. While we are all caught up in a unique global crisis, the situation doesn’t deter digital entertainment creators and brands from creating innovative and creative storytelling campaigns. Congratulations to team Dice Media for coming up with this season despite several constraints, and team Mondelez for recognizing the opportunity and continuing with this unique digital association. Here's to another successful partnership!”