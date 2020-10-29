Planet Marathi ropes in ads2OTT.com for Advertising & Subscription monetisation

Planet Marathi has announced a strategic partnership with ads2ott.com - India’s first integrated OTT Exchange to provide marketing, advertising and subscription monetisation strategy.

The association will further strengthen Planet Marathi’s current team portfolio and will help focus more on its core strength to provide world class content to its viewers.

Speaking on the partnership, Soumya Vilekar, Director and Head - Finance, Investments and Collaborations at Planet Marathi, “At Planet Marathi, we believe that content is pivotal for the growth of digital platforms and hence we as a team have decided to bring on board a set of professionals who understands OTT space and come from varied Advertising & Marketing background and could help us build a robust subscription monetisation strategy. With this the team at Planet Marathi will specifically work and focus more on creating a world class content for Marathi audience to ensure our viewers stay connected with the content. With our partnership with ads2OTT.com, we believe that our viewers will find relevant subscription models and engrossing advertising formats. In tough times like these, ads2OTT.com’s efforts would be in line with our idea of creating engaging advertising formats which will help us to look beyond Tier 1 and parallelly focus on tier 2 & 3 towns to expand our advertiser and subscription base .”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Ajaz Khan, Director - Partnership & Alliances, 361 Degree Entertainment & Media Pvt ltd said, “361 Degree’s advertising & marketing business has been assisting brands and films through its subsidiaries since its inception and given the current circumstances, we truly believe it’s a time of collaboration and with our soon to be launched digital venture ads2OTT.com , we believe to add further value to Planet Marathi overall offerings. We would be an extended team to Planet Marathi and our partnership with them will help us not only strengthen the bond with our advertisers further but also help reach out to a wider set of retail advertisers and geography. I am extremely happy and confident that this partnership will change the game in coming times and am sure industry will witness more such strategic tie ups.”