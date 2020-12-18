PayU collaborates with Google Pay to introduce tokenized payments flow for merchants

With this integration, merchants will be able to offer greater convenience, speed and payment mobility to their consumers

PayU has collaborated with Google Pay to introduce tokenized payments flow for merchants. PayU’s 4.5 lakh merchants can offer Google Pay users the option to use their debit cards, credit cards or Google Pay UPI to make repeated payments without having to physically share their card details.

It enables merchants to offer greater convenience, speed and payment mobility to their consumers.

Card information is tokenised, and the digital token is linked to the phone, allowing Google Pay users to make repeat payments seamlessly and securely. During checkout, they can enjoy a one-click payment experience as they do not have to re-enter the payment data. The OTP is read automatically, and the payment is processed instantaneously, without redirections to third party sites (3D secure). Bringing a seamless native checkout experience, one-click payments play a crucial role in streamlining payment flow and increase conversion at the checkout page in the long run.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President and Strategy Head, PayU India said, “As digital transactions become the norm, it is necessary to equip merchants with advanced payments solutions. Tokenized payments offer a highly convenient, safe, and friction-free payment experience, and we are excited to partner with Google Pay to make this available for our merchants. It will help them build lasting trust and loyalty with customers, reduce risks of cart abandonment and payment failures, and scale up their businesses”.

Brijesh Bharadwaj, Director of Products, Dunzo, said, “At Dunzo we are constantly optimizing for the user's convenience and experience, and finding the best answer for them. The tokenized card payment integration with Google Pay and PayU lets consumers make one-click payments, effortlessly. We're excited to extend our partnership with PayU in building a more reliable digital payment experience leading to a great customer experience for Dunzo with every transaction”.