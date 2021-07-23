Over 40 OTT platforms, 1800 digital news publishers provided info under IT Rules: I&B min

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has received requisite information under the Intermediary Rules 2021 from more than 40 over the top (OTT) platforms and 1800 digital news publishers, I&B minister Anurag Thakur informed the Lok Sabha today.



"The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 have been notified on 25.2.2021 for compliance by the publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT Platforms)," Thakur said while responding to questions from Lok Sabha MPs on the intermediary guidelines.



"More than 40 OTT platforms and 1800 digital news publishers have also given requisite information to the Ministry under the Rules. The Ministry has also carried out outreach and webinars with the publishers for effective implementation of the Rules," he added.



Thakur also said that the ministry has received communication from several associations and representatives of digital news publishers and OTT platforms regarding constitution of self-regulating bodies under the Rules.



In June, the MIB had said that 500+ digital news publishers and over the top (OTT) platforms have furnished requisite information sought by the ministry under Rule 18 of the IT Rules 2021. The MIB had given 15 days time to digital news and OTT platforms to furnish information about the platform, entity, contact details and grievance redressal mechanism.



The IT Rules 2021 have been challenged by various digital news platforms like The Wire, The Quint, The Leaflet, Live Law besides individuals like TM Krishna, Nikhil Wagle, and Sayanti Sengupta in Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta, Madras and Kerala High Courts. The centre has filed a transfer petition for the transfer of all the cases in various HCs to the Supreme Court.



The Code of Ethics laid down under the Digital Media Rules, 2021 provide that the digital news publishers shall adhere to the codes which has three elements - (a) the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act; (b) the Norms of Journalistic Conduct under the Press Council Act; and (c) that content which is prohibited under any law for the time being in force be not published. The traditional media publishers (TV and Print) are already regulated by these norms.

