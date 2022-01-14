Outbrain partners with vivo to provide recommendations across browser newsfeeds

Outbrain, a recommendation platform for the open web, announces an agreement with Vivo, a product-driven global technology company, to power Vivo’s browser newsfeed with native content.

Vivo will utilise Outbrain’s OB News, which relies on content from Outbrain’s premium publisher network and allows partners to tap into a stream of editorial content from these sites at no extra cost alongside trusted native monetisation. This non-interruptive news and native advertising format allows Outbrain’s partners to choose from a range of categories to match their users’ interests and will specifically help Vivo’s 50 million daily active users across South East Asia discover world-leading editorial content in new ways and in new places.

“The easy integration of OB News into our platform allowed us to already see a marked improvement in our user engagement and monetisation strategy,” says Bob Xu, BD Director of Vivo. “Outbrain’s recommendation technology is second-to-none in terms of editorial content and brand-safe environment.”

“We continue to work with top-tier OEMs to be the premier business partner in the industry,” says Stephanie Himoff, VP of Publishers at Outbrain. “Utilising our best-in-class recommendation technology, such as OB News, to help partners optimise their engagement and monetisation journey is something we continue to pride ourselves in as we work with Vivo to put our recommendations in front of audiences across the world.”

