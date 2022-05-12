OTT content must be rooted in our society: Shailesh Lodha

At e4m Streaming Summit 2022, the Tarak Mehta actor and poet engaged in an interesting conversation with exchange4media Group Founder & Chairperson Dr Annurag Batra

If OTT content is rooted in our society, more and more people will connect with streaming platforms, said poet and actor Shailesh Lodha at e4m Streaming Summit 2022 on Wednesday.

The Tarak Mehta actor engaged in a conversation with exchange4media Group Founder & Chairperson Dr Annurag Batra.

Lodha urged content creators to produce web series that can be watched along with the family.

“If the content is rooted in Indian society, more and more Indians will join OTT platforms. The content must be such that it can be watched with the family.”

Lodha became a household name for portraying on screen the character of Taarak Mehta (a real-life Gujarati columnist) in India's longest running sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”.

Lodha also pointed out that there was very little content for children on OTT platforms. “OTT platforms have hardly any content for children. An entire population of the country remains unserved. Producers must produce content for children as well.” He also advised parents to keep a check on what their children watched on TV and digital media.

Lodha rejected suggestions about the TV medium ceasing to exist with the rise of OTT and other digital formats. “When TV came, people speculated that print would cease to exist. It didn't happen. Newspapers, especially the vernacular ones, grew exponentially. TV will continue to be here.”

Asked what would happen to the advertising sector if TV declines, Lodha remarked, “Advertising people are very creative. They will find innovative ways to advertise.”

