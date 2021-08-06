Omkar Joshi launches digital-first consulting shop 'hybrid>'

The agency aims to provide a whole range of services to help brands stand out in a heavily cluttered market

Adman Omkar Joshi has launched “hybrid>” to solve the common and uncommon marketing issues faced by brands (and agencies) in a 2021 post-COVID market in India.

hybrid> is based out of Mumbai (and home offices across India), providing a whole range of services to help brands stand out in a heavily cluttered market. The agency combines expertise in digital-first hybrid communications, digital consumer strategy, content consulting, content production, and cutting-edge performance media to help client partners grow. Moreover, the firm also provides these services to agency teams that require their support.

Omkar said, “There is a surprising gap in what the clients really require/need and what is eventually delivered to them. Usually see that happening when the teams are running after short term achievements instead of looking at the larger picture. The problem stems from misalignment and trying to use the same formulas over and over again in a dynamic world. This is where hybrid> comes in, to advice, drive strategy and execute towards growth, that has global quality levels for real value.”

Omkar Joshi leads the team as its founder. He is an award-winning advertising leader known for crafting fresh digital campaigns, performance and consulting for brands like Amazon, Myntra, Xiaomi, Redmi, cultsport, cure.fit, Rajasthan Royals, HyperCITY, Cipla, Unacademy, Tata Tea, Beardo, Homelane, Fastrack, Inorbit Malls, and many more. In the past, he has built super teams at Schbang, Gozoop and Garage-Famous.

The leadership team at hybrid> is strengthened by the likes of Rikin Shah and ChandreshNavik, who come with digital-first experience.

While Shah, is probably the most experienced digital sports marketer in the country, having worked closely with IPL teams, ISL teams, UTT, Pro Kabaddi along with brands like Amazon, Infosys, Myntra, Jack Daniels, Budweiser and HP to name a few, Chandresh is a veteran creative production leader who is also a one-man studio, donning hats across direction, cinematography, post-production, VFX, and animation. He has created killer content for brands like IIFA, Arijit Singh Live, TVS Racing, Taj, Myntra, Dell, Garnier, MAC Cosmetics, L’oreal, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai City FC and many more.

The senior management team includes Shradhangi Date (ex-Famous / ex-The Digital Street / ex-Makani) as Head of Client Servicing, Jeet Parekh (ex-Wagh Bakri and co-founder of ACT Digital) as Business Head (West), Prakash Bhadarka (ex-Schbang / ex-Gozoop / ex-Chimp&Z) as Media Sciences Consulting Partner.

Speaking about the team at hybrid>, Joshi adds, “they all come with years of digital experience. The nuances and value add each one bring to the table enables us to deliver to clients and be the change in the conversation we have started. Right from evolving strategies to transparent transactions, the goal for us at hybrid> is to be equal partners for growth.”

hybrid> strongly believes that digital is no longer an extension arm of the mainline business, but instead is the new mainline today that requires a specific set of strategies to evolve, grow and create a mark in the consumer’s mind. And to achieve this, collaboration and supporting one another in the industry becomes key. The team aims to partner with brands directly and also with agencies who need their expertise. That’s how they hope the industry will get back to the golden days where Indian advertising was a force to reckon with.

