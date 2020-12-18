NEWJ ranked 40th in top 50 Global Digital First Media Companies Rankings

Homegrown news publisher NEWJ witnesses remarkable breakthrough by making it to the list of Global “Digital First Media and Entertainment Properties” by Tubular Labs

NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism) is delighted to announce it has been ranked 40th among the Top 50 Global Digital First Media Companies by Tubular Labs Inc.

NEWJ is the only Indian News Publisher to make it to the list of Global “Digital First Media and Entertainment Properties” by Tubular Labs, a leading global social video analytics company.

Tubular Audience Ratings™ is Tubular Lab’s first-of-its-kind product that measures de-duplicated unique audiences and minutes watched across social media platforms for hundreds of thousands of publishers. Nine out of the 10 top global media companies and 250+ industry leaders trust Tubular to know what the world is watching.

In a LinkedIn post, NEWJ Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Shalabh Upadhyay said, “November 26th, 2018, was the day NEWJ truly became a startup as it was the first day of our first batch of hires. In two years, those names and faces have become our family as we continue to grow. I'm thrilled to share that within a span of two years, NEWJ has been ranked 40th among the Top 50 Global Digital First Media companies by Tubular Labs. We are the only Indian news publisher in the list of top 50 for the month of November.”

As India's fastest growing media-tech company, NEWJ has been on a rewarding and fulfilling journey of presenting 'Stories of India, for India, by India', in 8 languages through 15+ social media and OTT platforms, while aggregating over 6+ billion views in the process.

“This has all been possible because of the sheer hard work and ingenuity of each and every member of our NEWJ family. And of course, our vision of #BharatFirst cannot be complete without Indians across the world who view and engage with our stories, but more importantly, who are reaching new frontiers almost on a daily basis”, added Upadhyay.

In a tweet, NEWJ Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi wrote, “Tremendous achievement by a young team of achievers! What makes it even more special is that NEWJ has surpassed much older and established digital outfits in about 7 quarters! News consumption on social has already surpassed legacy media and the trend is accelerating. @NEWJplus”

The rankings reaffirm NEWJ’s commitment to serve the Indian audience with cutting-edge visual content with the larger mission of #BharatFirst. The rankings come as a watershed moment and a remarkable breakthrough not only for NEWJ but for the entire digital media landscape in the country.