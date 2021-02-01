Garage Worldwide appoints Omkar Joshi as Creative Head

Garage Worldwide, the digital and design arm of Famous Innovations, has appointed Omkar Joshi as Creative Head. Joshi is an award-winning advertising leader. Till recently he was Executive Creative Director and Business Head (Bangalore) at Schbang, where he has helped win multiple Agency-Of-The-Year awards in the past 5 years including the coveted AOTY-South award for Schbang Bengaluruand 40+ advertising awards across categories. His has worked with brands like Amazon, Myntra, Xiaomi, POCO, Fastrack, Unacademy, Udaan, Titan SF, Rajasthan Royals, ITC Sunfeast, Cure. Fit, Cultsport, AB InBev, Diageo India, Brigade Group, Homelane, Cipla, Beardo, Kolkata Knight Riders, HyperCITY, Tata Tea, and many more. He was also recently named among the Top100 Global Digital Marketing Professionals - 2019.

Speaking on the move, Joshi commented, "Garage is probably the freshest agency approach that you'll find and I feel lucky to have this tremendous opportunity. We're challenging a lot of the unhealthy status quo associated with "digital". Great work comes from great partnerships and that's what we're seeking. In this Famous+Garage hybrid, we're focusing on Client Partners that are limited, high-value, deeply engaged with us across digital, mainline, design and content, and above all, brave. Which results in work that is high-impact, comprehensive, award-winning and of course, brave."

Raj Kamble, Founder & CCO, Garage Worldwide, added, "Omkar brings the best combination of business acumen and creative talent to the table. He has demonstrated in the past that the power of digital is far beyond what is being done by most brands today, and has proven both business and brand success through digital. Our industry today has only scratched the surface when it comes to digital, and with Omkar and the exciting team he is building, we look forward to taking things to the next level.”

At Garage, Joshi will lead the digital mantle for brands like Fit n Flex, Times Response, Haier, Sporto, Zoiro, etc. while also growing the firm.

