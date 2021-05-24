Tonic Worldwide bags integrated digital mandate for Pure Nutrition

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has bagged the integrated digital mandate for Pure Nutrition. As part of their mandate, Tonic Worldwide will be managing the social media, paid media, website development and SEO for Pure Nutrition.

Pure Nutrition, India’s first Premium Global Nutraceutical brand unearths & innovates products from the ancient knowledge of natural medicine and healing. The brand’s sole purpose has been to make Perfect Health and Wellness accessible to all across the globe. Through years of research, closely working with industry experts, Doctors and Nutritionist, Pure Nutrition is committed to deliver High-Quality, High-Performance and Safe Solutions that fit todays consumers lifestyle goals every step of the way. By being a bridge to a healthy and active life, the brand aims for its consumers to choose preventive instead of cure. Pure Nutrition’s Head of Integrative and Lifestyle medicine, Luke Coutinho is recognised as India’s renowned Holistic Lifestyle Coach in the field of Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine. Through Luke and his army of expert nutritionists, Pure Nutrition aims to educate and guide its consumers to unlock their potential and reprogram their life to be their absolute best.

Speaking on the new win, Chetan Asher, Co-Founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said, Pure Nutrition wants to create a strong impact in the domain of health and nutrition and we are delighted to partner with a brand that focuses on this realm in times like these. With our strategic and creative strengths, we look forward to building the brand on digital platforms.

“In today’s world, it is of vital importance for businesses and brands of all kinds to have an effective online presence and stay relevant. Pure Nutrition’s prime forte lies in enhancing the complete well-being and quality of life of its customers through its natural supplements. With this association, we are looking forward to exploring new avenues and serving our consumer base better. To encourage conversations with our consumers in the digital space, keep them engaged and create a strong relationship with them digitally will be the primary goals of this partnership. We look forward to everything that the digital space has to offer and hence work towards our consumers more effectively”, said Sushil Khaitan, CEO and Director, Pure Nutrition.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)