No PR attempt can muddle our image internationally, says Mumbai MP Manoj Kotak

Kotak was reacting to tweets on farmers' protest by international celebrities

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 4, 2021 12:32 AM
Manoj Kotak

The latest tweets by international celebrities in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest has divided Twitterati.

 It all started with singer Rihanna’s tweet when she shared a news story about the protests with her over 100 million followers, asking, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!

This was followed by a slew of tweets by Indian film and sporting celebrities who criticized Rihanna for speaking in support of farmers protest.“No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," wrote Kangna Ranaut in her tweet.

Reacting to the controversy,  Manoj Kotak, Member of Parliament - Mumbai North East also took to twitter and wrote, “While India is busy helping nations to come out of the pandemic, some fringe elements are trying to muddle with the image of us internationally. No PR attempt can be as strong to do so. Why play in the hands of nation breaking elements.”

The controversy seems to be going out of hand with more Indian and international celebrities tweeting about it while taking conflicting positions.

