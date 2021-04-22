NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant joins Koo 

Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) joined Koo recently. NITI Aayog is a policy think tank of the Government of India, created to achieve sustainable development goals by fostering the involvement of State Governments of India in the economic policy-making process.



Amitabh Kant is a celebrated IAS Officer of the batch of 1980. He holds various other positions in the Government apart from being the CEO of NITI Aayog. He has been recognized as one of the world's 50 most influential people revolutionizing governance by Apolitical, a global government learning platform. He’s also been featured as one of the 45 celebrated Indians by India Today and the Administrator of the Year Award by NDTV. He’s the man behind some of the most well-known campaigns and initiatives such as ‘God’s Own Country’, ‘AtithiDevoBhavah’, ‘Made in India’ and ‘Startup India’ among many others.



Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder of Koo, said: “I’m very happy to have Amitabh Kant share his thoughts here on Koo. All of us have a lot to learn from a celebrated officer like him. He’s given India some of the most well-known initiatives and reforms that have been defining for start-ups and businesses at large. I’m sure many entrepreneurs and even other bureaucrats will be excited to hear his thoughts and connect with him on Koo. He will also be able to connect with a much larger audience by sharing these thoughts in his mother tongue.”



Koo has attracted many prominent faces of India to the platform since the last few months. These include Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, Bollywood Actors, Actresses, Directors, Sports Personalities, Top Indian bureaucrats and members of the armed forces, among many other distinguished personalities. It’s common to see these prominent figures engage with users everyday on Koo.



Many celebrities and prominent personalities have got anywhere between 2x-100x the number of

followers here in a very short span of time. They are seen Kooing in multiple Indian languages catering to unique audiences that aren’t seen on Twitter. This stands true to the proposition that Koo has been building around – the power of vernacular languages in India’s internet.

