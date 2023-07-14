News 1st unveils AI-based Meta news anchor
AI Maya can converse in multiple languages but she will start by delivering news in Kannada on TV & Digital, the channel said
“I AM FIRST OF A KIND”, says News 1st’s Maya
Meet AI MAYA, South India’s First Meta-Human News Anchor from News1st Kannada
AI is the talk of the town.
Brands across industries are adopting AI in different forms.
In tune with the times, News Media too is stepping up AI adoption.
News 1st, Karnataka’s Fastest Growing News Brand, has become South India’s First Regional News Channel to generate an AI-based Meta Human News Anchor.
She’s called AI Maya.
She can do everything a regular news anchor can. Question, debate and look the part.
And she’ll be on News 1st every day.
“News First is at the forefront of Programming and Technological Innovation. We’ve always been the first to adapt and adopt, be it broadcast technology, on air graphics software, program content or program names. So moving first on AI and integrating an AIbased Meta Human News Anchor into our broadcasting was only natural for us,” S Ravikumar, MD & CEO, News 1st Kannada.
It took News First three months to evolve, identify and create this impressive AI model for its viewers.
AI Maya is conversant in multiple languages. But for News First’s viewers she will start by delivering news in Kannada on TV & Digital. AI Maya is also ready to deliver news in English.
“We are looking for Maya to utilise machine learning algorithms to revolutionise TV presentation by a meta-human. We will be deploying this for news and special stories,” Maruthi SH, Editor-in-Chief, News 1st Kannada.
“This is just the beginning. Maya has delivered her first news bulletin and showcased her knowledge & linguistic capabilities in English and Kannada. We are now working on training her to deliver a more interactive programme soon,” S Ravikumar, MD & CEO, News 1st Kannada.
The MD & CEO of News First S Ravikumar has interviewed AI Maya to understand her capabilities and excellence in news presentation.
The question and answer session was aired by News First Kannada at 8:30pm on Thursday, 13th July - 2023.
A unique ASK MAYA daily show is in the works.
Viewers can pose their questions to MAYA via the dedicated WhatsApp phone number or email id provided.
The Top 5 viewer questions of the day will be answered by Maya at a scheduled time slot.
The team is working to make Maya more interactive to be able to answer questions in real-time and replace the traditional news delivery.
Google's Bard updated with Indian languages
Google has also announced new features and capabilities for its AI experiment
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:47 PM | 3 min read
Bard, an AI experiment by Google, has been helping people explore their curiosity, augment their imagination and ultimately get their ideas off the ground — not just by answering questions, but by also helping users build on them. Since its launch as an early experiment in March, Google has been including new features and capabilities in Bard, and today, the company announced Bard’s biggest expansion to date.
Bard is now available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages. Starting today, Bard will be available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Google has also expanded Bard’s access to more places, including Brazil and across Europe. As part of its bold and responsible approach to AI, Google has proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators on this expansion. And as it brings Bard to more regions and languages over time, Google continues to use its AI Principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data.
Google is also launching new features to help users better customize their experience, boost their creativity and get more done, including the ability to add images in Prompts, Listen to Bard’s responses out loud, and easily adjust Bard’s response to be longer, shorter.
Starting today, users can listen to Bard’s responses in over 40 languages. This is especially helpful if users want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. Simply enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard’s answers. Users can also now change the tone and style of Bard's responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is live in English and will expand to new languages soon.
To help users boost their productivity, Google is adding new ways to pin and rename conversations with Bard in over 40 languages. Now when users start a conversation, they’ll see options to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar. Google has also made it easier for users to share part or all of their Bard chat with their network. With shareable links, users can share their ideas and creations with others in over 40 languages.
Google is bringing the capabilities of Google Lens into Bard. Whether users want more information about an image or just need help coming up with a caption, they can now upload images with prompts and Bard will analyze the photo to help. This feature is now live in English (US), and will be expanded to more languages soon.
In May, Google moved Bard to PaLM 2, a far more capable large language model, which has enabled many of its recent improvements — including advanced math and reasoning skills and coding capabilities. In the past few weeks, coding has already become one of the most popular things people do with Bard. Google today introduced a new feature that allows users to export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab. This feature is now live in over 40 languages.
40 gaming companies to be slapped with fresh GST demand notices: Report
The move could reportedly incur liabilities that may amount to Rs 10,000 crore for the 40 gaming companies
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
The Good and Services Tax (GST) authorities may initiate fresh tax demand notices to 40 gaming companies, said a news report. The news comes close on the heels of GST council’s decision to levy a uniform 28% tax for online gaming.
According to the report, the move could incur liabilities that may amount to Rs 10,000 crore for the 40 gaming companies. The authorities are also reportedly awaiting clarity from the GST council on taxing the gaming firms.
The decision to levy 28% uniform tax for online gaming is based on the interim report prepared by the Group of Ministers who together form the GST Council.
The report proposed a 28% GST on the total amount, including the platform fee. This means that GST will be applicable to gross revenue or the total prize pool.
Yandex tests news tool for ad placement in Telegram channels
The tool makes it possible to build an external monetization solution and enable channels to earn more by investing in creating new content for users
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 4:02 PM | 2 min read
Yandex, a Europe-based tech company, has begun testing a new tool for advertising placement in Telegram channels. With over 350,000 advertisers using Yandex Advertising Network and an impressive average of 4.5 billion daily ad placements, Yandex offers comprehensive advertising solutions in 50 countries worldwide. Building on this extensive experience, Yandex has now integrated its effective advertising platform with Telegram, the popular messenger, providing an opportunity for channel owners to monetize their content.
With an impressive global monthly active user base exceeding 700 million, Telegram has emerged as a popular messaging platform that connects people from around the world. Unlike other closed platforms, Telegram is open for external integrations. This makes it possible to build an external monetization solution and enable channels to earn more by investing in creating new content for users.
Leveraging Yandex's expertise in delivering targeted advertisements, the company has adapted its proprietary solutions to cater specifically to the messaging service of Telegram. By using Yandex's advanced advertising algorithms, Yandex ensures that ads are placed as effectively as possible. This integration provides advertisers with a transparent system that ensures fair auctions and payment for real clicks.
Moreover, integration eliminates the need for manual channel selection, Yandex's neural networks take into account the channel's theme and find ads that match the interests of its audience. This automated process saves time and resources for both channel owners and advertisers, enabling them to focus on delivering engaging content and reaching their target audience.
Advertising posts will be placed by a bot, developed by Yandex; all it requires is permission to publish messages.The channel owner has full control over the frequency and timing of ad displays. Even channels with very specific topics or those that are just beginning to gain popularity can now generate revenue through advertising.
Yandex has already started accepting applications for participation in the testing phase from channel owners and advertisers. The channel must have a minimum of two thousand subscribers and the content should adhere to the laws and rules of the Yandex Advertising Network.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: More viewers, more brands, higher revenue, says industry
According to industry experts, BBOTT 2 right after IPL could prove to be a great strategic move for Jio Cinema in retaining the new subscribers
By Aditi Gupta | Jul 12, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
The second season of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of the popular reality show, is expected to have a stronger pull among brands with higher revenue options for its streaming platform Jio Cinema.
As per industry watchers, the free-to-viewing Salman Khan-hosted show will get more eyeballs this season, thus pulling in more brands. The show is already running into its fourth week. Last season, the show was behind a paywall on Voot.
“Definitely expecting higher revenues for Jio for this season as compared to last season given the host, already popular controversies and the free viewership, incentivizing advertisers to want to come on the show,” said Vedang Jain, Director, Digital Media, Prachar.
Sharing a similar view, Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha, told exchange4media, “I would love to believe that the revenues would be up by a minimum 40% compared to last year.”
“BB, as a content, is one of the top most impact properties. Over a period, a switch from TV to OTT has also been quite encouraging from a viewership point of view. The response has been quite good on Jio Cinema compared to last year when narrow-casted on VOOT, keeping in mind all BB content is free to all Jio Cinema users, I would peg its viewership to be at least 30% higher than last year on OTT,” said Chinchankar.
He further said that with Jio Cinema coming into play, ad rates were lower than last year by 10-12%, which was quite encouraging for brands.
On Bigg Boss OTT 2 being free on Jio Cinema and how it would impact the number of subscribers for the platform, he said: “It may not happen for Jio Cinema because only English content is SVOD (subscription video on demand). With Voot, I believe the paid subscribers will be integrated with Jio Cinema over a period of time.”
Jain, on the other hand, said there was definitely a sense of excitement since this OTT season was being hosted by the original host Salman Khan and not Karan Johar like the last season.
“The number of sponsors though have gone up since last year with the main sponsor Vimal staying on. We are seeing partner sponsor rates somewhere in the ballpark of Rs 70-75 lakh. Although it is interesting to note that even though this is BB OTT and not the main BB, sponsorship packages are almost at par with what Voot was quoting last year for BB,” Jain said.
He further said that Jio has definitely seen a major jump on their platform during the IPL season and having BBOTT2 right after IPL was a great strategic move to retain those new subscribers.
“However, it will be interesting to see the final report on BBOTT2’s viewership since I believe that not having the show on television might keep the viewership lower than BBH, which comes both on TV and digital.”
Another expert, on the condition of anonymity, said that keeping a marquee show like Bigg Boss open to all viewers is a key driver of subscribers for Jio Cinema as compared to Voot for which only selected people would be interested in paying to watch BB OTT.
According to Jio Cinema, in a span of just over two weeks since its launch on June 17, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become the most-streamed entertainment property in India with over 400 million (40 crore) video views.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 has brands like Vimal Elaichi as presenting sponsor, powered by Too Yumm, and also includes other brands as special partners like Vicco Vajradanti Sugar Free Paste, Paytm, Silver Coin Chakki Atta, Lenskart and Ching’s Schezwan Chutney.
28% GST on online gaming: Industry cries foul
Industry players term the decision as unfortunate and catastrophic; some say it could also boost the gaming black market
By Shantanu David | Jul 12, 2023 8:51 AM | 4 min read
In what is being decried as a major blow to the prospects of India’s burgeoning gaming industry, the GST Council on Tuesday announced its decision to levy a 28% GST on online gaming. The decision is based on the interim report prepared by the Group of Ministers who together form the GST Council.
The report had proposed a 28% GST on the total amount, including the platform fee. This means that GST will be applicable to gross revenue or the total prize pool.
Roland Landers, CEO, The All India Gaming Federation, says India’s oldest gaming body believes the decision was “unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious”. The decision ignores over 60 years of settled legal jurisprudence and lumps online skill gaming with gambling activities, he remarked.
“It is very unfortunate that when the Central Government has been supporting the industry - in terms of online gaming rules, clarity on TDS, etc., that such a legally untenable decision has been taken, ignoring the views of most GoM states who studied this matter in detail,” said Landers.
Gaming is seen as one of India’s sunrise sectors, driving employment for vast numbers of youth, IT and creative professionals, from streamers and engineers to professional e-athletes. The recently published e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 states that the gaming market in India is set to witness a rise from Rs 20,800 Cr in the fiscal year 2022 to Rs 68,800 Cr in the fiscal year 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%.
With a gaming population that already exceeds 500 million gamers, the number of mobile gamers in India is projected to increase to 650 million by 2025. Even as it has grown explosively, the industry has seen vast churn, from the banning of uber-popular (and lucrative) Chinese-owned games like PUBG to state governments arbitrarily imposing restrictions, and even blanket bans, on games and gaming in an effort to control “gambling addictions.”
Malay Kumar Shukla, Secretary, E-Gaming Federation, which includes member organisations like Games 24×7, Junglee Games, and Head Digital Works, noted, “This is an extremely unfortunate decision as charging a 28% tax on full face value will lead to a nearly 1000% increase in taxation and prove catastrophic for the industry. A tax burden where taxes exceed revenues will not only make the online gaming industry unviable but also boost black-market operators at the expense of legitimate tax-paying players, further undermining the industry's image and capacity to survive.”
Shukla added that online gaming is different from gambling, and the Supreme Court and various High Court decisions have reaffirmed the status of online skill-based games as legitimate business activity protected as a fundamental right under the Indian constitution.
While the industry was earlier quite optimistic with the new developments including amendments to the IT rules and implementation of TDS on net winnings, experts say all this will be moot if the industry is not supported by a progressive GST regime.
Mitesh Gangar, Co- Founder & Director, PlayerzPot, said the high tax burden will completely restrict the cash flow, limiting a company’s ability to invest in research, innovation, expansion or survival. “The higher burden will also put a blocker on India’s massive gaming industry and deter the new player from entering the industry. The rising gaming economy will take a big hit and trigger economic stress, restrict job creation and curtail economic growth within the sector.”
“Needless to add, this decision will have a chilling effect on the USD 2.5 billion of FDI already invested by investors and jeopardise potentially any further FDI in the sector. Further, this decision will shift users to illegal betting platforms leading to user risk and loss of revenue for the government,” added Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS).
Landers concluded, “We hope that the Government will reconsider this recommendation and not implement it, as it will be catastrophic for the 1 trillion dollar digit economy dream of the Hon'ble PM.”
Silverpush acquires Vidgyor to fuel CTV capabilities
Vidgyor’s ad-insertion tech enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 2:15 PM | 2 min read
Silverpush, a global contextual advertising leader, has announced the acquisition of Vidgyor, a media technology company that offers solutions for monetization on digital to broadcasters and video content creators. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Silverpush's technology offerings for publishers and expand its contextual capabilities into CTV for brands.
Vidgyor’s Dynamic Ad-Insertion technology enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads on digital streaming platforms including CTV, it also provides cloud-based media technology SaaS solutions for all the top TV broadcasters in India to power their streaming and monetization requirements for digital, OTT and CTV.
Vidgyor's advertising marketplace aggregates video ad inventory across various platforms, allowing advertisers to effectively reach their target audience. Advertisers on SilverPush can now target specific TV channels, TV shows, and geographical locations, along with context-specific targeting for their advertisements. Earlier last year, SilverPush acquired Chocolate SSP to strengthen its supply-side capabilities.
“Vidgyor has built a world-class technology, which is in line with our ethos. With our global presence, we are looking to take Vidgyor to multiple markets. I have been very impressed with Mahaboob and his team and how they go about solving the problems of the clients. With a major shift in the viewing behaviors of users, advertiser spends will keep moving from linear TV to CTV. In the absence of device identifiers, our contextual technology combined with Vidgyor tech will enable the advertisers in targeting the right users on CTV.” said Hitesh Chawla, CEO of Silverpush.
"Silverpush's contextual advertising solutions, combined with the company's relationships with brands, and advertising partners along with its global presence, will help Vidgyor continue to grow and differentiate itself in the high-growth media tech and video advertising solutions market. I am proud of what the team has already accomplished here at Vidgyor and we couldn't be more excited about joining such a fast-moving, entrepreneurial company. We look forward to working together with Silverpush to accelerate Vidgyor's growth in the market and bring new competencies to Silverpush," stated Mahaboob Khan, Founder & CEO of Vidgyor.
Esports to be official medal sport at Asian Games 2026
The event will be held in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 3:37 PM | 3 min read
Esports has been officially designated as one of the medal sports in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, as announced by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC).
Esports is making its debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles - DOTA 2, FIFA 22, Street Fighter V and League of Legends from September 23 to October 8. The inclusion of Esports in the 20th Asian Games will undoubtedly serve as a great encouragement for Indian Esports athletes to pursue their passion professionally.
Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), and Vice President of Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, "The decision and announcement by both the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC) to include esports as a medal event at the 20th Asian Games, subsequent to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, is warmly embraced by ESFI. With this announcement, it becomes crucial for us to expedite the development of our infrastructure, education programs, training facilities, and overall awareness within the esports ecosystem. Additionally, it is imperative that we provide our athletes with top-notch equipment and resources, empowering them to deliver their best performances on international stages. We encourage the entire nation to embrace this remarkable development.”
He further added, “The inclusion of a wide array of titles in the Asian Games not only demonstrates the diverse nature of Esports but also highlights the various dimensions of skill, strategy, and teamwork exhibited by the athletes, delivering a comprehensive experience for spectators."
"The Esports industry and its passionate community have long been working towards gaining recognition, and the recent announcement clearly indicates the significant progress made by the esports ecosystem on international platforms. The official recognition of Esports as a medal sport further enhances and elevates the standing of esports athletes, placing them on par with mainstream sports personalities. We are optimistic that in the Asian Games 2026, our team, S8ul and 8bit, will have the opportunity to participate and showcase their skills in several esports titles. Moreover, this announcement solidifies the fact that both endemic and non-endemic brands are actively seeking avenues to engage with gamers today and are enthusiastic about investing in the Esports ecosystem," said Animesh Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives & S8UL Esports.
“One small step for esports, one giant leap for the gaming industry! Esports' inclusion as a medal sport is not only good news in itself, but it also paves the way for other similar tournaments to recognize esports as an important avenue. I hope this trajectory continues upwards, and we are able to eventually see Esports at a scale similar to traditional sports,” said Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus.
