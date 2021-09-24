Netflix has 90 more originals for India in the pipeline: Reed Hastings

Netflix India, which has launched 70 originals so far, has commissioned 90 more originals as it steps up content investment in the fast-growing video-first digital market. Apart from Hindi, the streaming giant will also create original content in regional languages.

“We have launched 70 Indian Netflix originals already. Some have won international Emmy. White Tiger got a lot of positive accolades. Now we have got 90 shows in the pipeline already that are developed. 70 done, 90 commissioned and in the pipeline,” Netflix Chairman and CEO Reed Hastings, who is on an India visit, told a leading English daily during an interview.



His first pit stop was Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur and other senior government officials on Tuesday. Quoting government sources, another English daily reported that the newly implemented Information Technology Rules were among the subjects that came up for discussion.



“Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (Co-Founder & CEO, Netflix). Today, consumers of content are travelling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas — in multiple languages. I presented the Bhagwat Gita to Mr Hastings,” Thakur posted on Instagram.



The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which prescribes a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, has brought streaming platforms under its ambit. There is apprehension in India's creative community that the rules might act as a hindrance in creating content for the digital audience.



Another press report noted that the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will be held from November 20-28 in a hybrid format, is planning to collaborate with Netflix and host masterclasses with experts from the over-the-top platform.



“There is a major international film that may be aired during the festival as part of the collaboration,” the report quotes an official familiar with the matter as saying. “It may be chosen from a coterie of films that may be released in November.”

