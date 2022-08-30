Nazara to acquire US-based kids entertainment co WildWorks

Nazara Technologies Limited has announced the acquisition of US children’s interactive entertainment company WildWorks. Nazara will acquire 100% of the company and its IP from existing shareholders in an all-cash transaction.

Founded in 2003, WildWorks is one of the most successful and established game studios focused on the children’s market for ages 8-12 and is the #1 Grossing Apps in its category. In the past decade, Wildworks’ mobile apps have attracted over 150 million players, and as a result of today’s deal, WildWorks is expected to expand into new products and territories in 2023 and beyond. Two of the original founders, CEO Clark Stacey and COO Jeff Amis, will remain with the company in their current positions and lead its next phase of growth as part of the “Friends of Nazara” network.

“With its strong brand presence and talented Utah-based development team, WildWorks enables us to solidify our leadership position in the gamified learning space for kids,” said Nitish Mittersain, Founder and MD of Nazara Technologies Ltd. “The 8-12 player demographic of Animal Jam builds on the success of our Kiddopia early learning product for kids 2-7, extending our reach with families while maintaining our focus on high quality educational content. Successful brand partnerships like Tag with Ryan also showcase the potential for leveraging the WildWorks platform in new categories.”

“With the ubiquity of connected mobile devices among kids, parents are recognizing that the quality of a child’s screen time is as vital to monitor as the quantity,” Mittersain observed. “WildWorks has earned the trust of millions of families through their approach to safe social gameplay in Animal Jam, and Nazara’s global capabilities will help bring those experiences to millions more.”

WildWorks CEO Stacey said, “Joining Nazara enables a new phase of growth and international reach for WildWorks and our games. Our company goal has always been ‘Fun with Substance.’ So, of paramount importance for us, was finding a partner who shared our commitment to improving kids’ lives through play and earning the trust of parents. We immediately resonated with the Nazara team and respect the commitment they’ve already made to kids through Paper Boat Apps and Kiddopia. We’re joining a great family, and I think our player community will be ecstatic with the results.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)