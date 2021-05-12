Myelin Foundry raises $1 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Beyond Next Ventures

The new round will be used to consolidate Myelin’s products in the Indian video streaming market and to expand into international markets

Updated: May 12, 2021 3:23 PM
Myelin Foundry

Myelin Foundry, the deep tech AI startup, has raised a pre-series A round of $1 million led by Japanese VC firm, Beyond Next Ventures. The company was founded in January 2019 by Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, Ganesh Suryanarayanan, and Aditi Olemann. Endiya Partners, who invested during the Seed stage has also been a part of the pre- Series A Fund Raise.

Myelin Foundry is a deep tech product startup transforming human experiences & industry outcomes, by building AI algorithms on video, voice, and sensor data, for edge devices. Myelin’s first product in the market, Fovea Stream, enables HD viewing experiences with SD transmission. Amongst other recognitions, Myelin has been awarded the ‘NASSCOM Emerge 50’ in the Enterprise category and the ‘Investor’s choice’ in the 6th cohort of the NetApp Excellerator.

The new round will be used to consolidate Myelin’s products in the Indian video streaming market, and to expand into international markets. Myelin will further build capabilities and position itself to be a leader in the edge AI space across industries.

“We are excited to welcome Beyond Next Ventures as an investor. Myelin has developed globally leading products and capabilities in Edge AI. We look forward to partnering with BNV and accessing the Japanese ecosystem. I am also happy to see the confidence of our seed round investors, as they continue to support our journey,” said Myelin Founder and CEO Gopichand Katragadda.

“We are very pleased to be the lead investor for Myelin Foundry's Pre-Series A round. Myelin, led by Founder Dr. Katragadda, is a deep tech startup with a strong focus on Edge AI Platform technology. As a shareholder, I look forward to contributing to Myelin's business expansion in collaboration with Japanese companies,” stated BNV CEO & Managing Partner Tsuyoshi Ito.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, the co-founder of Infosys and one of the investors at Myelin, added, “This investment by Japanese VC firm Beyond Next Ventures will allow Myelin to strengthen its portfolio of AI solutions and grow its market.”

