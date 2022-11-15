Britannia NutriChoice launches personalized diet consultation on World Diabetes Day

The AI-powered service provides a customized diet plan to manage diabetes, based on age and dietary preferences while minding the diversity of food choices across the country

On World Diabetes Day, Britannia NutriChoice launched a service that democratizes access to nutrition for people with diabetes. The initiative uses the expertise of Nutrition and Health coach, Ryan Fernando to deliver diet plans customized to age and dietary preferences. The campaign will reach over 15 million people in India and promote awareness about healthy meal planning to help prevent and manage diabetes.

India ranks second after China, with 77 million people with diabetes (source IDF). It is one of the largest global health emergencies of this century, ranking among the 10 leading causes of mortality. Over 1 in 2 adults with diabetes are undiagnosed. In India, one of the primary reasons for the steady rise in cases of diabetes is the increasingly unhealthy lifestyle and dietary choices. For a problem that affects so many, there isn’t one solution that fits all.

This World Diabetes Day, the service launched by Britannia Nutrichoice is to provide a customized diet plan to individuals managing diabetes, based on age and dietary preferences while minding the diversity of food choices across the country. The initiative recommends the most suitable diet plan for each person basis demographics and delivers it via an easy to access, interactive WhatsApp ChatBot.

Knowing that the journey to good health requires consistency and commitment, the initiative uses AI-powered technology to deliver a personalized video (addressing every individual by name) to check in on them a week after the diet plan has been delivered, to keep them motivated and on track.



Ryan Fernando, India’s leading nutritionist with over two decades of experience has partnered with Britannia Nutrichoice to provide the customized diet counsel. The diets keep in mind the need for diversity in taste, focuses on portion control and works with simple to source, everyday sources of nutrition.

Prof. (Dr.) Hemraj B. Chandalia - Director, DENMARC and Director, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Jaslok Hospital and Research Center said, “On the occasion of World Diabetes Day let us intensify our efforts to stop the onslaught of diabetes by choosing a healthier lifestyle. Healthful foods and increased physical activity will go a long way in preventing diabetes and mitigating its complications”.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “India is home to the World’s second-highest population of people managing diabetes. On World Diabetes Day, we are happy to launch this national initiative to provide expert counsel towards balanced nutrition for diabetes. We aim to democratize access to nutrition and deliver a highly personalized experience using the power of AI technology. We are happy to have partnered with award-winning nutritionist Ryan Fernando, who worked extensively on the diet plans, and helped bring the large scale, and much needed initiative to life”.

Ryan Fernando, nutritionist, and founder of Qua Nutrition said, “As a nutrition coach it is my responsibility to educate and guide people towards healthier options and choosing foods that heal the body. Diabetes is a disorder that can be regulated and managed through the food one consumes and the lifestyle one leads. I am excited about my collaboration with Britannia NutriChoice and hope what we have worked on, benefits a lot of diabetics and pre-diabetics across the country”.

A well-balanced lifestyle including healthier eating choices is key to managing diabetes. It is important to make the choice of adding food that is rich in fibre, has complex carbohydrates, low glycemic index and no added sugar. Nutrichoice Diabetic Friendly Essentials Oats and Ragi cookies has been scientifically created keeping these in mind.

