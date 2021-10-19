Dentsu Group & Goals101 Data Solutions enter strategic partnership

The two companies will co-develop marketing solutions using Goals101’s cutting-edge AI and data technology, and provide brands with more sophisticated solutions

Dentsu Group Inc. announced that it has entered into a capital and business alliance with Goals101 Data Solutions Private Limited, a provider of a banking technology platform that enables Intelligent Banking. The Founder & Chairman of Goals101 is Visham Sikand and the company is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Through its cutting-edge AI-driven platform, Goals101 leverages anonymized transaction data held by banks, allowing brands to hyper-target their offers and communications to a bank’s customers. The communications are sent via the bank’s communication channels, such as websites, e-mail newsletters, and smartphone applications.

The Dentsu Group, which has more than 64,000 professionals providing services to 11,000+ clients in over 145 countries and regions, has also entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Goals101 to take the platform to clients across multiple markets, and the first launch will be in India. The two companies will co-develop marketing solutions using Goals101’s cutting-edge AI and data technology, and provide brands with more sophisticated solutions. Prior to the investment, it was confirmed in a proof of concept experiment that marketing performance was significantly improved by linking Dentsu Group-owned marketing data to the Goals101 platform. Based on this proof, the companies will steadily expand their businesses worldwide.

Going forward, the Dentsu Group will continue developing idea-led, tech-enabled and data-fueled brand capabilities in order to provide clients with more integrated solutions.

