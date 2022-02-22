MX TakaTak ropes in Riteish Deshmukh as celebrity influencer

Short video platform MX TakaTak has onboarded actor Riteish Deshmukh as a celebrity influencer on the platform.

“Known for his versatile acting skills and sense of humour, he will be bringing his natural quirk and style to create engaging content across genres – comedy, mimicry, and scene creation among others. Riteish Deshmukh has always stayed ahead of the curve on social media and with this short video platform association, the actor will further be able to connect and interact with masses not only in urban metros but also across the heartlands,” the company said.

Commenting on the same, Riteish Deshmukh said - “Acting and entertaining people has always been my driving force and when it’s coupled with a bit of fun and humour, ‘toh phir baat hi kuch alag hai’! I am really excited to be a part of the MX TakaTak family, where I’ll be able to interact with its large community on a personal level and I am sure this is going to be the start of a truly takatak journey.”

Parul Menghani - VP & Head of Content, MX TakaTak said, “We are thrilled to welcome Riteish Deshmukh to the TakaTak family, and we are certain that his level of energy and unique entertainment quotient will keep users glued to their screens and wanting for more. With interesting content challenges and fun IPs, we will bring out a new side to Riteish’s persona that is lesser known to his fans. The consumer and creator experience is at the core of MX TakaTak and this association is only the start of bigger and better things to come.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)