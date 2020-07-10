MX Player launches TikTok alternative MX TakaTak

After the ouster of China-made apps in India, many homegrown short-video apps have been trying to fill the void left behind by TikTok. Some have been steadily gaining popularity. The latest is MX Player's MX TakaTak app, which is an alternative to the ByteDance-owned app in India.

The app enables users to create short, entertaining videos and browse across categories like dialogue dubbing, comedy, gaming, food, DIY, sports, etc. The app is available in 9 languages apart from English. These videos can then be edited on MX TakaTak and shared on social media sites.