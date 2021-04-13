MX Player elevates Abhishek Joshi as Business Head - SVOD

Joshi joined MX Player in October 2018 as Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 6:52 PM
MX Player has elevated Abhishek Joshi as Business Head - SVOD (subscription business) effective April. Joshi had joined MX Player in October 2018 as Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships.

Prior to joining MX Player, Joshi worked with Sony Pictures Network India as SVP and Head- Marketing, Subscription and Content Licensing- Digital business.

Joshi joined SPNI in June 2015 as VP & Head - Marketing & Analytics, Digital Business - OTT where he was heading a digital business leadership team and was responsible for shaping overall business strategy with core focus being on Marketing & Communications(online & offline).

Before SPNI, Joshi had worked with Zenga Media as Chief Executive Officer, and before Zenga, he was a Senior Manager, On-Air Presentation, Research and Strategy at Max in 2007. He was later promoted as Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Sony Entertainment Television in July 2011.

He had also worked with Reliance Big Pictures, Sab TV and ABP Group.

