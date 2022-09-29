Multiple global brands pull ads from Twitter as they appear next to exploitative material

Ads for at least 30 brands, ranging from Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp’s NBC Universal and Coca-Cola Co, have appeared alongside such tweets

Twitter is in controversy yet again as several brands have suspended their marketing campaigns on the platform after their ads appeared on accounts peddling child porn, according to media reports.

According to a report by Reuters, some major advertisers including Dyson, Mazda and chemicals company Ecolab have suspended their marketing campaigns or removed their ads from parts of Twitter because their promotions are appearing alongside tweets soliciting child pornography.

Ads for at least 30 brands, ranging from Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp’s NBC Universal and Coca-Cola Co to a children’s hospital, have appeared on the profile pages of Twitter accounts that peddle links to the exploitative material, stated the Reuters report review of accounts identified in a new research about child sex abuse online from cybersecurity group Ghost Data.

David Maddocks, brand president at Cole Haan, told Reuters after being notified that the company’s ads appeared alongside such tweets. “We are horrified, either Twitter is going to fix this, or we’ll fix it by any means we can, which includes not buying Twitter ads."

“There is no place for this type of content online,” a spokesperson for carmaker Mazda USA said in a statement to Reuters, adding that in response, the company is now prohibiting its ads from appearing on Twitter profile pages.

A Disney spokesperson called the content “reprehensible” and said they are “doubling-down on our efforts to ensure that the digital platforms on which we advertise, and the media buyers we use, strengthen their efforts to prevent such errors from recurring”.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola, which had a promoted tweet appear on an account tracked by the researchers, said it did not condone the material being associated with its brand and said that “any breach of these standards is unacceptable and taken very seriously.”

NBCUniversal said it has asked Twitter to remove the ads associated with the inappropriate content.

The latest development could be a threat to Twitter’s business, as the social media giant’s 90 per cent revenue comes from digital advertising.

