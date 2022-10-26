Moshi Moshi wins social media mandate of Godrej Jersey

Godrej Jersey, a private dairy player in Southern India and a subsidiary of - Godrej Agrovet, has assigned its social media mandate to Moshi Moshi, a communication companies.

The mandate was won through a competitive pitch process. The directive includes managing the brand presence on social media to create greater awareness, trust, and engagement across all customer and segment profiles through strategic brand campaigns & communication.

Speaking on the appointment of Moshi Moshi, Ajesh Sathyababu, AGM - Marketing of Godrej Jersey said, “We aim to engage consumers and reiterate the message of purity, thickness, and the right blend of nutrition across Godrej Jersey’s product portfolio. To do so, we are glad to partner with Moshi Moshi as they understand the local business climate and correspond with our brand’s values. Through this partnership, we aim to create a space for the cross-pollination of ideas and opportunities for social media collaboration with Moshi Moshi.”

Co-founder & Creative Director of Moshi Moshi, Ajay Bothra, said, “Moshi Moshi has always aimed at providing a value proposition to generate relevant, long-lasting, and captivating communication to all our clients. We will continue to deliver with the same zeal and commitment to Godrej Jersey as well. We are delighted to have them on board and look forward to stirring the dairy market with some innovative & creative campaigns.”

