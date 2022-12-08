Sleepy Owl's new social media manager is a real hoot
The brand's mascot The Owl will be undertaking social media duties to create engaging content for the Sleepy Owl community
Coffee brand Sleepy Owl has made a transitional change to its social media handles with the appointment of their brand mascot, “The Owl'' as the new Social Media Manager. The mascot was first seen in August’ 22, through the recent brand campaign and will now be seen changing the avatar of the brand's social media.
The Owl will be responsible for creating engaging content for Sleepy Owl's social community, providing different forms of entertainment and being the new face of the brand across digital platforms.
The scene was set for The Owl to take over after Sleepy Owl’s social media team unanimously made the decision for the new hire. With character traits of being bold, sassy, honest and fun, The Owl is set to spearhead the brand’s social media, bringing in a fresh take on the brand’s media channels. We can be assured to see some of The Owl’s signature dance moves, playful banter, witty hacks and interactions with fellow employees.
Commenting on this transition Ashwajeet Singh, co-founder of Sleepy Owl said, ”Social media is important to us as it is a great platform to not only keep our followers updated but to also develop a connection with them. By having The Owl on our digital space, we hope to engage with our audiences in a more authentic and bold way. We would like for The Owl to have a more prominent presence across our channels and campaigns with the intention of bringing some humor and entertainment in a unique way for others to experience.”
Known for creating a buzz, as seen in Sleepy Owl’s recent brand campaign, The Owl brings a unique approach to content creation and engagement. As the new Social Media Manager, The
Owl promises to uphold the content standard built by its predecessors, but in a new and unconventional way.
Besides social media, Sleepy Owl also intends to have their mascot be present at offline events and other key activations. The brand hopes for The Owl to become relevant to its audiences, through its antics, banter and hacks, with plans to make the mascot’s appearance more frequent, going forward.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-Content Jam 2022 today: Industry leaders to talk about ‘The Next in Content’
The conference will be followed by Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:38 AM | 3 min read
Digital transformation has emerged as a critical criterion for brands to reach the right consumers at the right moment. To shed light on the latest developments in the world of content marketing, exchange4media is hosting e4m-Content Jam 2022 today, December 8, in Mumbai. The theme of the event is - ‘The Content Economy – Defining ‘The New Creative’. This is the sixth edition of the conference.
Hoopr is the Co-Gold Partner for the event, while Associate Partner is Word.
The conference takes us on the journey of ‘The Next in Content’, with leaders who are paving the future of content through their expertise and collaborations. Industry heads will come together to discuss the crux of Content Marketing and share insights on how digital transformation has propelled the growth of content.
Content Jam is e4m’s conference on content marketing, bringing together brands, content curators, agencies, filmmakers, and influencers to discuss, decode and celebrate great content. These great minds will decipher what makes a great content marketing strategy in a competitive environment.
Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance, will kickstart the event with his keynote address on ‘How the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’. Next is a panel discussion on the topic ‘The roadmap to create value for brands: The power of creation, co-creation & collaboration’. The panellists will be – Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance; Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group; Esha Nagar, Managing Director – Nepa; Naveen Murali, VP - Head of Marketing – Pepperfry, and Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President and Head of Marketing - Kaya. The session will be chaired by Makarand N, Vice President: Content+, Mindshare.
The next session will see Zubin Dubash, COO, ShemarooMe and Digital Business, speak on the topic- Why Regional is a Must-Ride Wave for Every Brand?
Another panel discussion will be on ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’ and to talk about the same will be Chandan Kumar, Senior Vice President-Marketing - Brand Design, Strategy & Communication- UltraTech Cement; Gagan Agarwal – Brand Head, Ageas Federal Life Insurance; Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO - Hoopr.ai; Geetanjali Kothari, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communication - Bharti AXA Life Insurance; Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer- Raymond Consumer Care and Priyanka Salot, Co-Founder, The Sleep Company. The panel will be moderated by Niraj Ruparel, Head-Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India and Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India.
The conference will also have a keynote address by Geetika Mehta, Managing Director- Hershey India, on ‘Celebrating Togetherness with brand Hersheys’.
The last session for the day will be a Quora session on the topic - Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity - with Anati Zubia, Head of Marketing, Quora.
The event will be followed by the Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022. The awards provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing magnificent work in the domain. This is the seventh edition of the awards.
Click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/webinar/ContentJam-ICMA/register
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Linear TV continues to be dominant in the middle & bottom of the pyramid’
Harsh Deep Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Mindshare Fulcrum shared key trends about performance marketing on TV at a summit hosted by GroupM's Finecast
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:26 AM | 3 min read
Be it advertisers, broadcasters or agency people, they all rely on the four pillars of Consumers, Business, Ecosystem and Shareholders, remarked Harsh Deep Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Mindshare Fulcrum, at the ‘Addressable TV and Beyond’ summit hosted by GroupM's Finecast on Wednesday. He was speaking on ‘Performance Marketing on TV - an FMCG advertiser perspective’.
Chhabra explained that the most important pillar was the consumer. "We need to understand consumer habits as per the medium – demography, geography and the psychographic level. Irrespective of whether we are an advertiser or a media owner, this is what we are eventually chasing."
“We need to make sure that our brands look at the demography or the geography, while considering penetration, mind measures or market share,” he added.
According to Chhabra, the third most important pillar in the entire ecosystem is to get to that consumer from a business standpoint. He went on to say that the industry needs to increase adoption of whatever is available to media owners, whether it's data, content or regular inventory.
Eventually, it is the shareholders that everyone is answerable to, he said. “They care about future proofing deliveries and making sure that we are able to meet up on target. So, these are the four pillars of our business and this is what we should actually care about.”
Chhabra went on to say that consumers have now taken to mediums that are addressable, and that's changed the scenario a lot, as far as other pillars are concerned.
“The most important thing is that they're not going off media, they are actually spending more time on media, it is just a form of consumption, which is changing. So, video inventory is available for an advertiser today to reach out to these audiences.”
There are nearly 80 million cord cutters, Chhabra pointed out. “Cord cutters and shavers now stand at 75% in NCCS A. They are either not consuming linear TV at all, or are light consumers of the medium. But TV is still the most dominant medium.”
In NCCS BC, which is at 82% penetration as far as television is concerned, the next medium is at 47% and that is where linear TV continues to be important. “It's not that the whole world is shifting to connected TV. Linear TV still continues to be dominant in the middle and bottom of the pyramid. It's the top of the pyramid that is adopting connected TV and other forms of internet.”
He also shared that consumers of linear TV largely belong to the older age group. “Audiences are moving away from TV. It is a combination of impressions and time spent.”
Further talking about the business, Chhabra mentioned that advertisers are not interested in purchasing TV GRPs. They are rather interested in selling soaps and shampoos and are concerned with business growth from market to market, he noted.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RFPIO appoints Michael Londgren as CMO
Prior to this he was associated with Seismic and Google
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 12:56 PM | 2 min read
RFPIO, the response management platform, has appointed Michael Londgren as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Londgren is a technology marketing leader with deep executive experience scaling hypergrowth businesses including DocuSign, Google G Suite (now Workspace), and Seismic.
As CMO, he will help shape the company’s overall growth strategy, foster deep company cross-functional and customer-centric alignment, and guide RFPIO’s marketing functions.
Londgren’s vision is to extend the company’s category leadership by focusing deeply on customer needs and journeys, fully articulating RFPIO’s value proposition, and leaning into key growth opportunities in select segments, industries, and geographies.
Most recently, he served as CMO at Seismic where he spearheaded its category leadership in sales enablement while partnering with the sales and product teams to drive increased revenue and bring innovation to the forefront.
Previously, he worked at Google Cloud where he led marketing for G Suite and helped accelerate G Suite’s growth into enterprises.
Prior to Google, Londgren served as a VP of product marketing and then customer enablement at DocuSign where he helped the company grow from 180 to 2,500 employees and emerge as the eSignature category leader.
“Michael is a strong addition to the RFPIO team,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and cofounder of RFPIO. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience driving core growth strategies from his previous companies, and we’re already enjoying working with him as we gear up for our next phase of growth.”
“I’m thrilled to join RFPIO at this stage,” said Londgren. “In early discussions with the company, I realized RFPIO’s value proposition extends far beyond just RFPs. RFPIO delivers an industry-leading platform enabling a broad set of mission-critical response use cases in a highly efficient manner. I’m incredibly excited to build upon the company’s value proposition, marquee customer base, and strong positive momentum to extend the company’s overall category leadership.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Content Jam 2022: Decoding opportunities & challenges of the content economy
The conference on Dec 8 will be followed by Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022 that acknowledge the magnificent work in the content marketing domain
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 8:39 AM | 3 min read
Creating unique, engaging content is the key to brand building. Content marketing helps brands catch the eye of the consumer. Today, the growth of content is propelled greatly by the digital transformation. To shed light on the newer developments that await the world of content marketing, and the challenges & opportunities that lie ahead, exchange4media is set to host the e4m Content Jam 2022 on December 8 in Mumbai. The theme of the event is ‘The Content Economy – Defining ‘The New Creative’. Hoopr is the Co-Gold Partner for the event while Associate Partner is Word.
Content Jam is e4m’s conference on content marketing which brings together brands, content curators, agencies, filmmakers, and influencers on one platform to discuss, decode and celebrate great content. This is the sixth edition of the conference. A stellar lineup of industry experts will come together to decipher what makes a great content marketing strategy in a competitive environment. The conference takes us on the journey of The Next in content, with people who are paving the future of content through their expertise and collaborations.
The event will kickstart with a keynote session on the topic ‘How the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’ by Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance. It will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic ‘The roadmap to create value for brands: The power of creation, co-creation & collaboration’. The panellists will be: Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group, Esha Nagar, Managing Director- Nepa, Naveen Murali, VP - Head of Marketing- Pepperfry, Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President and Head of Marketing- Kaya, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer- ManipalCigna Health Insurance. The session chair for the event is Makarand N, Vice President: Content+, Mindshare.
Following the panel discussion, Zubin Dubash, COO- ShemarooMe and Digital Business, will throw some light on the topic- Why Regional Is A Must-Ride Wave for Every Brand? Another panel discussion on the ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’ will be attended by industry leaders including Chandan Kumar, Senior Vice President Marketing - Brand Design, Strategy & Communication- UltraTech Cement, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO - Hoopr.ai, Geetanjali Kothari, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communication- Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer- Raymond Consumer Care, Priyanka Salot, Co- Founder- The Sleep Company. The panel discussion will be moderated by Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - Groupm India I Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India.
Geetika Mehta, Managing Director- Hershey India, will deliver a keynote session at the event and talk on ‘Celebrating Togetherness with brand Hersheys’. The last session would be the Quora Session on the topic- Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity’ with Anati Zubia, Head of Marketing- Quora.
The Content Jam sessions will be followed by the Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022. ICMA (Indian Content Marketing Awards) thrives to provide recognition to content marketing campaigns and content makers. This is its seventh edition of the awards. The awards provide recognition to the outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing magnificent work in the content marketing domain.
Click on the link below to register for the event.
https://e4mevents.com/webinar/ContentJam-ICMA/register
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kartik Aaryan fumes after being denied Doritos in new commercial
The actor expressed his displeasure in an Instagram video, which has gone viral with over a million likes
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 3:28 PM | 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan's latest commercial for Doritos shows the actor confused and taken aback at being denied his favourite nacho chips during the shoot of the upcoming Doritos campaign. He expresses his distress in the video, which has gone viral with 1.1+ million views and 116K likes, that the leading actor shared a few days back on Instagram. The actor questions the brand for this unfair gesture and wrote, “Not For Kartik Aaryan? Chakhne bhi nahi diya @doritosindia”.
View this post on Instagram
His unhappiness was further evident when he put up a poll asking his fans whether the brand should’ve let him eat the chips or not. The fans were clearly on Kartik’s side with 87% of people answering a ‘yes’ to the question. What followed next was Kartik’s clear-cut refusal to come to the TVC shoot because of the betrayal he felt during the teaser shoot. His said, “I am getting a lot of calls on this Doritos teaser that has gone viral. Everybody is saying ki bilkul achha nahi hua mere saath, Doritos kyo nahi khaane diya...And I agree!! Ye bilkul theek nahi hua! Shoot par bulaya and doritos bhi nahi khaane diya!! I mean not even 1 chip?? Ab teaser to shoot ho gaya, but maine bhi decide kar liya hai...Main final ad shoot hi nahi karunga! Set par hi nahi aaunga! Jab tak mujhe promise nahi kiya jaata ki mujhe Doritos khaane denge! Sunn rahe ho Doritos waalo???”
Soon, Rohit Shetty, who likely seems to be the director of the brand shoot, jumped in to make peace between the brand and Kartik. He tried to calm down the actor by commenting, “Tere bhale ke liye bol rahe the Kartik, Aaja shoot par...dekh lenge....”. Fans even requested the brand to cajole Kartik and share Doritos with him, with comments such as, “Dilse Sorry boldo Doritos”, “Doritos walo de do bhai inhe Doritos”, and more.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
3 ways marketers win with a connected creative-to-media supply chain
Dipali Mahesh, Managing Director, Extreme Reach India, writes on the modern approach to marrying all the brand creative with all the media placements in one platform
By Dipali Mahesh | Dec 6, 2022 10:29 AM | 4 min read
If the global advertising industry was born today, there is no question that it would be designed with a centralized activation platform at its core where all teams in-house and external come together to execute intricate plans. Imagine a single, end-to-end creative-to-media supply chain with all paths in for assets and every path out to any media type, in any market. Alas, because this industry has evolved over many decades, we find ourselves in a current reality badly in need of transformation to meet the challenges of today’s marketing landscape. The typical marketing campaign process is a dizzying array of multiple moving parts and cobbled-together point solutions. This disconnected operational workflow creates an environment where the likelihood of slowdowns, problems and delays is nearly inevitable.
Turning a blind eye to the less-than-ideal marketing operations has hardly been intentional but it will bring down a brilliant creative and well-architected media strategy. Change is hard, especially with the near-constant pressure marketing teams face to accomplish more and move more rapidly. The good news is that, like tackling a hard puzzle, this last piece is the easiest and it returns powerful benefits.
At the intersection of creative production and marketing operations is Creative Logistics — the modern approach to marrying all the brand creative with all the media placements in one platform with unparalleled control, visibility and insight. By simplifying massive complexity, teams work seamlessly together in cloud technology to move creatively and flawlessly at the speed of media and in compliance with usage rights. Not only does this meet the intense challenges of today’s marketing landscape, but it also prepares the global advertising industry for a flourishing future.
Creative Logistics restores control for the marketing ecosystem, illuminates the end-to-end activation activity and returns insights that drive business for competitive advantage.
Control in the Face of Fragmentation
The forces of fragmentation are very real — from media consumption to marketing tech stacks to exploding demands on content creation. Spreadsheets, file folders and the human brain can no longer handle the enormous task of creative asset management and marrying all the stories with all the media placements. Creative Logistics is the antidote to fragmentation, aggregating all the teams across markets in a flawless relay race to launch, monitor and optimize campaigns.
Complete Visibility Enables Agility
Brands today need more content than ever before, but with the current state of tech stacks, dispersed teams and the wide variety of channels available, that content is often decentralized. And this disconnection puts marketers at the mercy of what they don’t know. With no holistic view of all their creative assets, and who is adapting what for which markets, marketers can’t truly see what’s working and what’s not. They lack a singular source of truth that reveals whether they’ve created too much content, or too little. A decentralized asset management and deployment construct means that vital insight is lost in the shadows of gap-filled workflows.
Optimization and agility require all the information necessary to make the best decisions quickly. A single end-to-end logistics solution for brand creative provides complete visibility of all team activity and creative asset usage throughout the entire process from production to deployment across all media types in every market.
Insight Reveals Itself
With control restored and visibility firmly in place, the Creative Logistics approach then makes it possible for marketing, agency and production teams to access more data and insights than ever before. The truth reveals itself as a powerful byproduct of the workflow when all the creative is married with the media plan in one activation platform. Creative Logistics illuminates everything brands need to know about creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
Win with Creative Logistics
Creative Logistics consolidates all aspects of omnichannel campaign activation into one, fully integrated global solution. It is the holistic approach that brings the infrastructure of the industry up-to-speed with the landscape and future-proof operations. Marketers want their creative partners to be focused on the consumer, the brand and great creativity. They want their media agencies focused on the crazy quilt of channels that will deliver brand stories to the best prospects at scale. Nobody wants complexity.
At Extreme Reach, our global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. We’re proud and excited to change the marketing world for the better with the first and only Creative Logistics platform for all.
Did you know that Adstream was acquired by Extreme Reach? Together we solve some of the biggest challenges facing marketers, their agencies and production partners around the world. Find out more here.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pet care brand Wiggles redefines positioning with new brand identity, Lovemark
The new logo is symbolic to Wiggles’ relationship with animals, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 4:55 PM | 4 min read
Pet care brand Wiggles has introduced a refreshed brand identity as it turns four. The brand will now be known as Lovemark.
“Synonymous with the brand purpose and journeying towards becoming India’s committed #PartnerInPethood, Wiggles’ new identity leading with the ‘W’ titled ‘Lovemark’ is inspired by, a heart signifying unconditional love, infinity signifying unending commitment and a tick mark that signifies making smart choices. Wiggle’s Lovemark is symbolic to the unconditional and infinite love and lasting imprints that animals have on humans,” the company said.
Conceived by Ideosphere for Wiggles, Wiggle’s new identity has a smart and modern appeal and is designed to reflect the brand’s friendly, and approachable vibe. With a mission of driving responsible pet and animal care by enabling audiences to understand them better, Wiggles is focused on creating a better world for pets and animals by providing expert driven, backed with science products and services to ensure that pets and their humans live their healthiest, happiest lives, they said.
Speaking on the brand’s new identity, Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles said, “Pets are our kids for us and always will be an emotion that is now increasingly shared by my fellow Gen Z and millennials. And we want nothing more than our pets to be happy, healthy and safe. With this vision, we started Wiggles in 2018 and set out to revolutionize the pet healthcare industry. Our first logo- which will always be special to me, was about recognising and celebrating the relationship between pets and their human parents. We wanted to convey a brand that acknowledged the spirit of unconditional love in all our offerings and backed by the credibility of veterinary expertise. Our journey over the past four years has been greater than ever expected, we have listened to pet parents across the country and have grown to meet and raise standards of petcare to now offer not only pharma but also food and treats, health and wellness and even services.”
“Our mission of doing right by pets and animals has always been deeply rooted in all that we do, even if it means constantly going above and beyond because we believe in doing right by our pets and community animals- from the day they come home to seniority. And that is what our new identity is all about as it is a rebranding that is holistic and not just by means of design. Our new Wiggles Lovemark is a visual signifier of our passion and commitment to not just unconditional love but also making the smart choices forever for our pets and animals, because they deserve nothing less than our best, always.” Anushka concluded.
Speaking on crafting Wiggles’ Lovemark, Aniruddha Atul Bhagwat, Co-Founder and CEO, Ideosphere said, “It is always challenging to define a differentiated space in a cluttered, highly competitive industry, like the booming pet care space. We wanted to ensure the new brand identity complemented the core purpose of Wiggles, to be better towards pets and animals, and for the identity and messaging to be able to connect to the emotion, passion and story of the Wiggles brand. It was truly a collaborative journey of discovery with the Wiggles team, and we are excited to see how the audiences respond to the change.”
Prashant Kohli, Vice President, Brand Strategy, Wiggles said, “The brand refresh goes far deeper than the visual identity and messaging. The strategy that led to this identity, forms the guiding and organizing principle for our business and helps chart a growth path. We've started our journey by reframing and re-organising Wiggles from a product and service brand to a 360 ecosystem for petcare, built as a house of brands. Driven by animal lovers, pet parents and experts who've dedicated their professional lives to reimagining petcare in the country, we understand first hand the problems that plague this category. We’re super excited about consolidating, launching and growing sub-brands that solve the most critical and relevant problems for Indian pets and their humans - from good, clean, healthy nutrition to holistic, compassionate, smart health care and more.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube