Meta reports 7% rise in total revenue for Q1 FY’22

Facebook parent company Meta has released its Q1 FY’22 earnings. As per media reports, the company’s reported total revenue rose 7% to US $27.91 billion in the first quarter.

As per the financial report, as of March 2022, Facebook has 1.96 billion daily active users on average, up 4% year over year.

The advertising revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2022 stands at $26,998 as compared to $ 25,439 in the same period last year.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Founder and CEO, said: "We made progress this quarter across a number of key company priorities and we remain confident in the long-term opportunities and growth that our product roadmap will unlock. More people use our services today than ever before, and I'm proud of how our products are serving people around the world."

