Meta posts ad revenue of $32,639 million for Q4

The company has reported total revenue of $33,671 million for the fourth quarter

Meta Platforms has reported a total revenue of $33,671 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. This is a 20% YoY increase.

Meta’s advertising revenue stands at $32,639 million for the quarter as compared to $28,276 million in the previous quarter.

The net income for the same quarter stands at $10,285 million, an 8% YoY jump.

"We had a solid quarter as people turned to our products to stay connected and businesses continued to use our services to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Founder and CEO.

"I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)