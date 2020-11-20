Mediabrands partners with Affle’s mediasmart platform in Indonesia

mediasmart, Affle’s self-serve mobile programmatic platform, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mediabrands, the global media and data arm of Interpublic Group in Indonesia. Through this partnership, Mediabrands will get to bring mediasmart’s programmatic platform to its advertisers and strengthen its propositions for data-driven programmatic advertising in a fast-growing market.

Commenting on this partnership, Dennis Wong, Technical Advisor of Reprise Indonesia (Digital unit of Mediabrands) said: “Indonesia is emerging as a dominant mobile advertising market in Southeast Asia. We at Mediabrands have always been at the forefront of offering the best of data and technology platforms to our advertisers. Through this partnership with an industry leader like mediasmart, our offerings are now significantly strengthened. With the online and offline consumer journeys getting increasingly integrated, we are confident of the holistic audience targeting and superior-tech capabilities of Affle’s mediasmart platform that will drive deeper user engagements and greater ROI for our advertisers across the connected ecosystem.”

Madan Sanglikar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner - Southeast Asia at Affle added, “We have always enjoyed a great partnership with Mediabrands in Indonesia and are excited to grow that further with this new announcement. We see forward-looking top agency groups as great enablers for driving greater data-driven programmatic advertising adoption and are excited to have signed up with Mediabrands as one of our key partners for this platform in Indonesia. We are confident that the SEA region and Indonesia in particular, is poised for significant growth of the mobile programmatic. The superior platform offerings on our mediasmart platform together with such valuable partnerships will enable us to win a greater share of this high growth market.”

Digital advertising continues to grow at a rapid pace in Indonesia with programmatic being the preferred method for marketers to reach the most relevant users and deliver the greatest incremental ROI. Boston Consulting Group estimates that mobile programmatic will reach a market share of 36% in the APAC region.

With active campaigns in over one hundred countries, mediasmart is already one of the leaders in programmatic advertising. With this partnership announcements in Indonesia, its offerings are expected to empower a lot more advertisers and help them grow their digital marketing ROI.