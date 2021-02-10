Matrimony.com announces rebranding of MatrimonyBazaar to WeddingBazaar.com

WeddingBazaar to digitise the wedding services industry to help thousands of SMEs, MSMEs and entrepreneurs by providing them state-of-the-art products and services

Matrimony.com today announced the creation of a new brand identity - WeddingBazaar.com, a wedding marketplace from the earlier avatar of MatrimonyBazaar.

With more than 40,000 service providers offering a range of services in 73 cities, WeddingBazaar differentiates itself in the category with verified service partners through a partnership with CRISIL, the leading rating agency. It offers a wide choice of reputed service providers to satisfy the evolving needs of customers who are looking for the wedding service providers across India.

Powered by a captive audience of millions of wedding-ready customers through BharatMatrimony and all other Community Matrimony sites of Matrimony.com, WeddingBazaar has embarked on a journey to offer the best and the widest range of wedding services to the Indian consumers and digitise the Wedding Services industry to help thousands of SMEs, MSMEs and entrepreneurs in this domain by providing state-of-the-art products and services.

Talking about the rebranding, Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO - Matrimony.com said, “We have scaled the service offerings while broadening our footprint to 73 cities across India and enhanced the usability of the site significantly. The new brand reflects the renewed focus, commitment, and revamped systems and processes to deliver the best value for our stakeholders – wedding-ready customers and service providers.”

With the upcoming wedding season, WeddingBazaar.com is already seeing a 40% surge in enquiries for wedding services from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune for almost all categories including catering, jewellery, apparels, wedding planning, photography, decoration, honeymoon services, venues and wedding wear.

