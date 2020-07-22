Managing Editor of LinkedIn India Adith Charlie moves on

Adith Charlie, Managing Editor at LinkedIn India, has moved on from his position. Charlie who has 14 years of experience in reporting, writing, editing and people management, is said to be taking a break from journalism.

Confirming the development, Nicolette Logue, Senior Managing Editor, APAC for LinkedIn News, said, “Adith’s last day at LinkedIn was 17th July. We are so grateful for his contribution and wish him luck for his next play. I will be leading LinkedIn News for India in the interim till we find a suitable replacement.”

Charlie had been with LinkedIn for over three years where he set the overall direction for LinkedIn's news strategy in India. He was the liaison between product, tech and marcomms partners.

Before LinkedIn, Charlie worked as Deputy Editor in CNBC, TV18, as senior assistant editor at VCCircle Network and various other positions across media houses in India.

An excerpt from the note Charlie left on his page on the professional networking site said, "I’ve moved on from LinkedIn after 3.5 years. Thank you everyone for engaging with our video interviews, the Daily Rundown, Today’s News & Views, LinkedIn lists (Top Companies, Top Startups and so on), and live shows. Your feedback and love helped me excel and innovate. I’m fortunate to have had a ringside view of how LinkedIn News India became a daily use case for our members. Presently, I’m taking a break and spending time with family in our ancestral village in Kerala. But I’d love to explore exciting opportunities that marry news content, tech and audience development. Once a journalist, always a journalist!"

LinkedIn also clarified that Charlie’s movement has got nothing to do with their recent retrenchment announcement that impacts only their global sales and talent acquisition organization.