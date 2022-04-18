Loco retains broadcast rights for NBA 2K League

The live game streaming platform will broadcast all games beginning on April 21 and will continue to help market the league in India

Loco, a live game streaming and esports platform, has retained media rights to stream the NBA 2K League in India. The multi-year partnership, which was first established in 2020, will continue to drive awareness and fuel the growth of a strong community for the NBA 2K League in the Indian market.

The NBA 2K League features the best NBA 2K esports athletes in the world and is the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league. Loco will broadcast all games in 2022 beginning on April 21 onwards and will continue to help market the league in India in 2022 and future seasons.

In its fifth anniversary, the NBA 2K League will award $2.5 million in cash prizes across THE BANNER CHAIN powered by AT&T and Coinbase NBA2KL 3v3 BLACKTOP SERIES tournaments, with the largest portion reserved for the 5v5 NBA2KL Finals champions. The $2.5 million cash prize pool is the largest in the history of the league and an increase of 65% from last season. For the first time, top performers from the 2022 season who are recognized as recipients of five of the NBA 2K League Awards will earn bonus compensation.

The partnership is a testimony to the community Loco has been able to create for the NBA 2K League in India. During the last two years, the campaign, spearheaded by Loco, generated more than 19M impressions, raising the bar for premium esports content viewing in the country.

Commenting on the NBA 2K League’s partnership with Loco, Brendan Donohue, President, NBA 2K League said, “As a league with teams, fans and players from around the globe, for the second full year, we’re excited to continue our partnership with Loco and provide the passionate fans in India the opportunity to watch the best 2K players in the world battle it out in 5v5 and, for the first time in 2022, 3v3 competitions.”

Commenting on the association, Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders, Loco said, “The NBA 2KL has received incredible viewership on Loco over the past 2 years and we are happy to be extending the association for future seasons. We expect to see the Indian 2KL community grow multifold, further fueled by Loco’s own growth. Our focus will be to work with the NBA 2K League team to offer Indian fans the highest quality of entertainment and increase brand affinity for this category of esports.”

Loco serves the rapidly evolving Indian Esports and gaming ecosystem consisting of over 400 million gamers, and the partnership with the NBA 2K League underlines the commitment of the platform to bring cutting-edge esports entertainment to the country. Loco already houses some of India’s top competitive gamers who provide viewers with the best of gaming entertainment.

