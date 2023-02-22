Game streaming platform Loco to create next-gen fan experiences using Avalanche
Loco recently raised $42 million, which was the largest Series A round in Indian and South East Asian gaming history
Loco, the world's leading independent esports and live-streaming platform, is building a suite of Web3 products that will bring innovative fan experiences utilizing a custom Avalanche Subnet. Loco recently raised $42 million, which was the largest Series A round in Indian and South East Asian gaming history. The platform has also partnered with other gaming publishers like Krafton, Activision Blizzard and Riot Games.
Loco’s Avalanche Subnet and ongoing product campaign mark yet another new chapter in the story of Avalanche rapidly expanding in Asia. Recently, Chinese technology giant Alibaba and Japanese gaming trailblazer GREE each announced Avalanche initiatives. Like GREE, Loco will run its own Avalanche validators, reflecting a deep commitment to securing and building on the network.
Loco Targets Two Key Markets With its First Web3 Product: Collectibles and Fantasy Sports
The Fantasy sports industry generated over $22.7B in revenue in 2022 – a figure projected to grow to $48B by 2028. Digital collectibles are the fastest-growing sector of the $400B+ global collectibles industry. Despite this explosive growth, fantasy applications have largely failed to seize the Web3 opportunity.
Loco’s initial products will be designed to give back control to the user, bringing collectibles to the fantasy gaming experience. The Web3 initiatives will allow fans to express their fandom and put them in the role of talent managers and scouts, helping them leverage their knowledge and adding a new exciting layer to their watching experience. Viewers who enjoy watching their favorite creators can now directly engage in the action by building the best entertainment roster or esports team and competing with other fans in fantasy games on these platforms. These collectibles will be unique, scarce, and will have publicly verifiable ownership.
Loco Chooses Avalanche for Its Subnet Functionality, High Performance, and Reliability
The commitment to building on Avalanche comes as part of Loco’s efforts to provide the Indian gaming community with high-engagement, fun products that they can own. An Avalanche Subnet allows Loco to tailor the properties of a custom blockchain to its apps and scale to a user base of hundreds of millions of customers, all while keeping network fees and transaction latency low.
With the recent Avalanche upgrade to Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM), Loco’s users will also be able to freely trade Loco Legends collectibles with other assets on Avalanche. Additionally, Loco will receive support from Ava Labs through the Multiverse incentive program, helping launch its collectibles marketplaces.
"We are excited to begin 2023 with this partnership with Ava Labs,” said Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, co-founders of Loco. “We are aligned with Avalanche in our vision of bringing fun games to millions of users. These skill-based games will allow fans to deepen their connection with their favorite creators and help amplify the enjoyment they derive from watching digital content. Our endeavor is to provide users with reliable and secure platforms to store, buy, and sell digital assets while ensuring that the user experience is simple yet fun.”
“Web3 gaming is a fantastic use case for Avalanche Subnets as the only solution capable of consistently handling heavy traffic without causing user experience to suffer in the form of long wait times or high fees,” said John Wu, President of Ava Labs. “Pioneers like Loco are breaking new ground with ways to use digital collectibles for both fan engagement and applications layered on top that was previously not possible.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
All businesses are excited about Gen Z: Abhineet Sawa, Snapmint
Sawa, the Co-founder of Snapmint, lets us in on the BNPL platform's unique proposition, empowering customers to buy commodities with a hassle-free EMI option
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 20, 2023 5:14 PM | 4 min read
Generation Z, popularly known as Gen-Z, has been giving sleepless nights marketeers across categories and dynamics. Given their unusual preferences and unpredictable nature, brands are confused as to how to cater to this segment. That being said, Gen Zs are the new power purchasers with more disposable income to buy luxury and electronic products, making them impossible to ignore.
“The Gen-Z segment is what everyone wants to appeal to,” says Abhineet Sawa, the Co-Founder of Snapmint, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for a hassle-free EMI purchase using minimum documentation and leveraging on technology. The Mumbai-based fintech platform has recently raised a total of US $21 million in equity and debt as a part of its latest fundraising round.
In an exclusive conversation with e4m, Sawa talks about the objective behind the platform's launch, its marketing strategies and, of course, appealing to the Gen Z population.
Edited excerpts below:
There are many BNPL platforms in the market. How does Snapmint stand out?
In 2016, my co-founders and I were running an ad tech company. The objective was to run campaigns for different brands and generate ROI from the campaigns. One of our clients was a fintech company offering EMI. However, we noted that the campaign was a huge hit and people were adding a lot of products to the cart but there was no increase in transaction, despite the EMI option.
That was the one thing that intrigued us and when we interviewed a lot of people we got to know that customers are in need of installment base financing. Even if the purchase is based on installment, few customers have credit cards or EMI access. Today there are 550 Million PAN card holders in the country but only 30 million citizens have credit cards another 20 Million have EMI-based debit cards.
While on popular e-commerce platforms, we see that there is an EMI option, we think it's there for everyone, but it's not there for roughly 500 million Indians. Even if it is there, it is only for high-value purchases not for smaller purchases like for smartwatches or other electronic devices. That's where we decided to come up with Snapmint.
How are you cutting through the clutter amongst legacy brands in terms of service?
EMI has been there in India, and a lot of banks provide this kind of service. In offline stores, you will find these kinds of services. Every successful player has found the niche where they have made the channel and the category work. Think of the gen-z segment. They are not buying a TV or a fridge but are buying accessories, clothing, smart gadgets, and travel. A lot of it is happening online.
We have enabled these 550 million consumers without any account with Snapmint or credit score to go to any of the online players and avail of an installment option at the merchant's platform. It is on 0% interest. And this is how we are cutting through the clutter.
How do you keep track of the EMI without structured paperwork?
Technology is at the heart of it. Customers don't want too many complicated steps, so we have built an elaborate tech system that is integrated with the merchant and they share a lot of information with us. We have an NBFC license of our own, and with respect to the guidelines of RBI, we have access to the KYC database. This is how we keep a track of payments and customers.
On what channels are the Snapmint services available?
We have two sets of channels. One is the website of the D2C platforms where we give installments. We have 350 merchants on board with us. The other is our own app where we have many categories; the electronic category is the most popular one. We will soon be launching travel as well.
How does your market segment look like?
A lot of our businesses, 70% of it, come from non-metro locations from the gen-z segment. A whopping 90% of our customers are below the age of 30. All the businesses are excited about Gen Z, whom everyone wants to appeal to.
Can you tell us about your advertising budget and marketing strategies?
First is of course the brands we have integrated. They prominently promote Snapmint on their websites, and they actively mention Snapmint in their transactions and campaigns. One of our partners, Cashify mentioned us in their radio campaign.
Second, is Google and Facebook ad campaigns. 20-30% of consumers come from Facebook or from Google campaigns. With the raised Fund, we plan to invest more in marketing the platform.
Do you promote brands on your platform?
Yes, we do. Brands give us more margins to acquire customers and then we invest those higher margins in marketing campaigns or the credit we give to customers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Are digital news publishers losing mobile traffic?
Drop in data & news consumption, decline in sales of mobile phones and flattening of internet growth cited as prime reasons
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 20, 2023 9:08 AM | 5 min read
Digital news publishers in India may have lost 20-40 per cent of their mobile traffic over the past few months due to a range of reasons, even as the AI-enabled chatbots are yet to become mainstream.
A drop in sales of mobile phones, decline in data consumption, muted internet growth and a drop in news consumption are cited as prime reasons behind the dwindling referral traffic coming to news websites.
“Many big publishers have lost 20 per cent to 40 per cent of mobile traffic in the past few months. Possible reasons behind this drop could be a 10 per cent decline in smartphone shipments in 2022. Besides, the internet and broadband user base in India is not growing anymore,” head of a digital publication told e4m, requesting anonymity.
“The drop was significant in the last two months,” says a Hindi news channel head.
Listed media houses are not willing to come on record.
“They don’t want to talk about it publicly as they have to show to the investors that their digital platforms are doing well,” a regional publisher claimed. The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) didn’t respond to queries in this regard despite several requests.
This has come as a double blow for many media houses, especially the newspapers, which had lost a big share of ad revenue during the pandemic and are yet to bounce back to the pre-Covid levels. The entry of AI-chatbots launched by Microsoft and Google is likely to further dent their referral traffic diverted to them through Search, E4m has reported earlier.
Depending on the publisher, mobile accounts for 70 to 90 per cent of traffic to news websites. Their share in ad revenue is mostly in the same ratio though desktop traffic gets a bit higher revenue, industry leaders say.
A senior leader said, “Ad revenue share of the desktop is usually 5 per cent more than the mobile phone. So if desktop has 30 per cent traffic for a given publisher, then it will have about 35 per cent of revenue share.”
While news websites do get direct traffic from dedicated readers, most of it comes via Google Search. Google alone pocketed Rs 25,000 crore of ad revenue in India in FY22, a portion of which is shared with digital publishers.
Inflation
India smartphone market declined by 10% in 2022 to 144 million units, according to the International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. This is the lowest figure since 2019, with a 10% decline YoY (year-over-year).
The last quarter was particularly bad when shipments declined 27% YoY to 30 million units. Steep rise in the cost of mobile phones due to inflation is being blamed for the dwindling demand.
“The ASP (average selling price) hit a record US$224, rising 18% YoY in 2022. The entry-level segment (sub-US$150) shrank to 46% of the market, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth,” Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.
A TV channel executive said, “While the low income group is not able to buy smartphones due to inflation and economic constraints, those who have the phones are not consuming content the way they used to during the pandemic as businesses and schools are open now.”
Internet growth also appears to have stalled in India which boasts the world's second largest mobile phone market. In October 2022, the country's telecom regulator TRAI counted 790 million wireless broadband subscribers. That was barely a million more subscribers than what it recorded in August 2021. Growth in mobile internet subscribers has now slipped to 4% from scorching double digits between 2016 and 2020.
The fallout -- the number of people using broadband has hovered at the same level for two years now. The numbers using it for social media, video or entertainment has stalled at about 485 million, according to Comscore data.
News consumption hit
News domain itself is under pressure as news consumption is dwindling gradually. “Cases of horrific crimes and hate dominate the current discourse. Most of the mobile users are fed up with such content and have stopped surfing the news websites leading to over 30 per cent decline in mobile traffic to news sites,” a leading news channel head told e4m.
Another channel head admitted, “News gets less priority than entertainment and social media now. Besides, OTT and gaming apps consumption growth has accelerated over the past few years which has resulted in more walled garden surfing and hence impacted the web traffic of news sites.”
Availability of Google Search in regional languages also affected the traffic of leading English and Hindi news outlets, a senior executive of a leading media company said.
Regional push to narrow the losses?
To expand their reach among mobile-first consumers in regional markets, leading publishers like HT and Indian Express have started launching the language editions of their news websites, an industry leader said.
HT Media Group launched four digital news platforms – HT Bangla, HT Marathi, HT Kannada, HT Tamil and HT Telugu in 2022. Indian Express Group has also launched regional language websites in Gujarati, Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil last year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
The re-emergence of contextual targeting in digital marketing
Today’s edition of e4m TechTalk has Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO, Xapads Media, writing on the importance of utilising keyword context
By Nitin Gupta | Feb 20, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
Up till a few years ago, all buzz was around keywords. When brands did a campaign that came on Google search, as the basic go-to for any marketer, they knew that they had to use keywords for the campaign around their product or service for it to appear across websites and mobile devices. Indeed, Google’s Adwords was arguably the first contextual advertising network, its algorithms targeting consumers based on the context of certain keywords they use, and displaying advertising relevant to the same.
While earlier the focus was around the positive or negative context of the keywords and ads were shown accordingly. That has now significantly changed, not least because words can be used in myriad ways. If we just take shot as an example, it can be used to mean a vaccine shot (which has become very significant of late) or a gunshot, and there are many examples of such keywords with multiple meanings, thereby making the context of the keywords ever more important.
Technology players like Xapads Media, and others, have built our own Artificial Intelligence tools to read all the content of websites and mobile applications on a real-time basis, understand its context and only then display those ads, which make sense at that time and space.
And while earlier this was text-based, contextual advertising has evolved and advertisers want to utilize it in video and image formats as well. For instance, where a publisher like Times of India has its gallery of images and videos, brands want to understand the content and context that can be seen in them and use that as a means of determining where they want their ads positioned.
Technology is moving rapidly, and companies like Xapads are creating tools that will enable us to run ads before videos, based on the context of the videos. We have recently started a campaign for a Middle Eastern market where, during the Ramadan period, we’ll be running content on the canvas only when the video is on Ramadan.
So, while earlier it had to be done manually, today’s contextual ad technologies understand what kind of videos are being played on different publishers and the tools will then showcase advertisements accordingly.
This technology makes all the sense in the coming years. The cookieless-future promised to us, when cookies will be phased out by the end of this year, means that one of the biggest tools used by advertisers to target and re-target consumers will be gone. And companies like ours are finding ways around that, as once cookies are no longer there, there will be no option except to target ads based on the context of the content.
We built our first AI-model in 2019, and we work with over 75,000 publishers, who reach out to more than 1.5 billion people globally, meaning we are helping cater to close to 20 per cent of the world’s population. Over time we have built up huge databases based on the information coming on our platforms, our partners’ platforms as well as the OEMs that we work with, and we have built our data sets around that.
We have used those terabytes of data to help inform the AI with predictive analysis on how a particular user will behave with a brand, using different signals around a user’s data, including likes, dislikes, demographics, and other indicators to help understand which individual is more likely to convert to which brand.
And that is why contextual advertising is coming to the fore again, as the AI tools that marketers have developed and are developing is understanding content, and the context of that content to help advertisers reach out to the most relevant consumer to them.
(As told to Shantanu David)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Meta to test monthly subscription service - Meta Verified
Users opting for the service will get a blue badge
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 8:13 AM | 2 min read
Meta in a blog post has announced the launch of Meta Verified, a service starting at $11.99 a month to authenticate one's account, which follows a similar move by Elon Musk at Twitter.
Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week followed by the rest of the world, the blog said, referring to an announcement in this regard by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Subscribers will get a badge indicating their account has been verified with a government ID, extra protection against impersonation, direct access to customer support and more visibility, according to the company.
Zuckerberg said, “The service would be primarily aimed at content creators looking to expand their presence on the platforms and could see adjustments after a test phase.”
“Some of the top requests we get from creators are for broader access to verification and account support, in addition to more features to increase visibility and reach. Since last year, we’ve been thinking about how to unlock access to these features through a paid offering,” he said.
Cost
Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for (USD) $11.99 on the web and (USD) $14.99 on iOS and Android.
No changes to accounts already verified
Meta has assured that there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability.
Eligibility
To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old. Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.
“Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation. We’re also committed to continuous monitoring and review of reported violations, as well as taking swift action against those who try to evade our systems,” Meta blog post stated.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Neal Mohan: All about the new YouTube CEO
Mohan joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 3:59 PM | 3 min read
Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the new CEO of Google's video division YouTube. He will replace Susan Wojcicki, who stepped down from her role on Thursday after nine years.
Mohan (49) joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.
In a tweet after his appointment, Mohan wrote, "Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead."
Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead... https://t.co/Rg5jXv1NGb— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 16, 2023
Mohan had been the Chief Product Officer at YouTube for seven years before becoming the CEO on Thursday. As per his LinkedIn profile, Mohan moved to the YouTube team in 2015.
Under Mohan's leadership, YouTube launched a number of successful products and features, including YouTube Music, YouTube TV, YouTube Premium and YouTube Shorts, wrote Susan in her farewell blog. She also credited Mohan for developing new revenue streams for creators, such as Super Chat, Super Stickers, and channel memberships. He has also helped creators get more value out of their content by improving ad targeting and providing them with better analytics.
“Mohan has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform. He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” she wrote.
According to a Business Insider report, “Mohan was offered a lucrative position at Twitter for his product expertise but Google offered him over $100 million in bonus around the time to keep him at the company.”
Mohan holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stanford University in 1996 and an MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2005. His work journey began with Accenture (then called Andersen Consulting) in 1996. He later joined a startup called NetGravity which was later acquired by Internet advertising firm DoubleClick. DoubleClick was acquired by Google in 2007 for US$3.1 billion. He quickly rose through the ranks at Google. Mohan played a pivotal role in the development of AdSense, a program that enables website owners to display Google ads and earn revenue AdSense is now one of the most successful advertising platforms in the world.
Mohan has had a stint with Microsoft where he was the manager of corporate strategy.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Twitter shuts down 2 of 3 India offices
Seen as part of the cost-cutting measures, the staffers have been asked to work from home
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has shut down two of its three India offices. The staffers have been asked to work from home, as per media reports.
This seems to be part of the company's strategy to cut costs.
The office in Bengaluru is still operational.
Elon Musk recently spoke of the "last three months being extremely tough". On his official Twitter handle, he said that it was difficult saving Twitter from going bankrupt while handling Tesla and SpaceX.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Will ensure that anybody who has access to the internet can watch IPL: Anil Jayaraj
The Chief Executive Officer, Sports, Viacom18 Media, was speaking at the launch of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 9:40 AM | 3 min read
The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, the most authoritative tracker of ad spends, was released on Wednesday, February 15 in the presence of industry dignitaries. The event also saw insightful panel discussions and keynotes on pressing topics from the industry.
Chief Executive Officer, Sports, Viacom18 Media, Anil Jayaraj also shared his views on the right medium of IPL in a discussion titled 'IPL: How should brands decide TV or digital?'
He shared that the network wants to take IPL to everyone who has access to an internet connection without any restrictions. Jayaraj said, “We want to ensure this time that there are absolutely no barriers, including those of affordability. We will ensure that anybody who has access to an internet device will be able to watch IPL and will be able to enjoy it as long as they want. Therefore, there is no five-minute restriction and every consumer as long as they want can enjoy it.”
In a presentation on why digital is better for IPL, he shared some data on linear TV. Pay TV HH declined to 108 million HH in 2022 from 133 million HH in 2019. He stated that it was going down further.
He noted that the growth of internet users and connected TV users has gone up dramatically, which contributes to the challenges of legacy mediums.
Jayaraj also shared the features that Jio Cinema will be offering to its users on IPL. “First, it will be available in 12 languages including languages that haven't been done on sports before like Bhojpuri or Odia and this is going to be complemented with four other interest feeds- cricket fanatics feed, fantasy feed, lifestyle feed, and Insider feed,” he said.
“Basically anybody who wants to watch IPL will actually have an option of watching it in their desired language, in the desired cohort that they want to.” He further shared that they will be providing 4K feeds absolutely free along with multicam. Jio Cinema will also offer an immersive experience to its viewer with play-along, social chatter, fan reactions and 360VR experience as well, according to Jayaraj.
“Efficiency is something that is important and it's really important to figure out whom you're targeting. Specifically, on IPL on Jio Cinema we'll have 20 cohorts whom you can uniquely choose now the advantage of this is there is zero wastage.” He also said that Digital CMPs are lower than linear TV CPMs.
He concluded on a note of optimism, stating that Viacom will certainly reach 500 million plus people.
“We're saying, if you choose 300 million people to reach, 300 million people will see your ad, and you'll pay us only if that happens,” he signed off.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
