Liqvd Asia wins digital comms mandate for Nilaya by Asian Paints

Another feather in Liqvd Asia’s cap would be the acquisition of the “Nilaya by Asian Paints” mandate. Nilaya by Asian Paints is an exquisite offering in the Indian wallpaper market. The win is definitely a major step ahead for Liqvd Asia.

As per the mandate, Liqvd Asia has already re-launched the product using thoughtful creative communication in the digital space. For the mandate the team at Liqvd Asia has come up with the creative proposition of “ASpaceApart” across channels be it digital or social media. Nilaya offers a range of signature surfaces like home wallpapers, wall coverings, decals, borders and paintable interior wallpapers.

Commenting on the win Arnab Mitra, MD Liqvd Asia says, “Nilaya is looking to redefine the wall paper category and how consumers imagine luxury and art without compromising on their personal aesthetic instincts. Launching the integrated campaign with the theme “ASpaceApart”, we want to give Nilaya the rightful space helping consumers discover the real art of wall coverings. Our team is excited to take on the challenge of digitally re-launching the product via multiple communication mechanism across the digital universe. We hope to set a new benchmark via this partnership”.

A spokesperson from Asian Paints added “Liqvd Asia, is a partnership we are sure will further enable both parties to reach great heights. The clientele and the work they have done and the brands they’ve helped grow made this a relatively easy decision. With the campaign, #ASpaceApart, we are hoping to revolutionize the wall paper industry.”

Liqvd Asia has been consistent in elevating brands across digital platforms. A comprehensive strategic approach was part of the pitch which saw the mandate being swung towards Liqvd Asia.

