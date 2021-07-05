Lifestyle social commerce platform Trell partners with Arré

Lifestyle social commerce platform has joined hands with entertainment media brand Arré. The strategic partnership comes at the back of Trell’s aim to expand the reach and broaden the audience base via synergizing with unique infotainment and entertainment led original content creation platforms.

As a part of the collaboration, Trell has also introduced Arré’s verified brand page on its platform and will host popular bite-sized video content from Arré’s most popular series for its users across the country. Through this, users will gain access to engaging, informative, and entertaining bite-sized content in the form of Tune-ins, Actors’ Byte, Show Dialogue, Trailers, Promos, etc. These will provide anecdotal information, videos around previous shows on Arré and future new launches of web series, short-form content found on both the platforms. The brands are also planning on making exclusive content and building IPs by joining forces.

Speaking on the partnership, Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder, and CEO of Trell said, “Original Content has gained immense traction in recent times with increased access to smartphones and the internet. Trell’s partnership with Arré is aimed at widening our reach and accessing aspiring content creators even in the most remote pockets of the country. India is a melting pot of cultures with 22 languages and several dialects. Our ultimate aim is to bring together a nation of various languages and cultures by harnessing the power of online content and content creators. We are thrilled to collaborate with Arré and we believe Arré’s extensive content repository, along with Trell’s will enable us to achieve our goal. We look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

Expressing his delight on the partnership, B.Saikumar, Founder, Arré said, Arré has built many successful content IPs in shows, mini-series, podcasts and various other formats. Our partnership with Trell will help to distribute these even further, finding newer audiences and newer monetisation opportunities. We look forward to a mutually rewarding long term partnership”.

At present, Arré reaches out to 200mn people in India across its own platform, its social handles and 20+ platforms it is distributed across. Trell currently offers content in 8 languages including English, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu with 45 Mn+ monthly active users and over 100 Mn+ downloads.

