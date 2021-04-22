Letsflix Marathi raises undisclosed amount of funding from Ankush Chaudhari

Marathi superstar Ankush Chaudhari recently invested an undisclosed amount in OTT platform Letsflix Marathi. The launch of 'Letsflix Marathi' was recently announced by well-known entrepreneur Narendra Firodia & serial entrepreneur and founder of India network Rahul Narvekar.



Ankush has acted in many Marathi blockbuster films like Dagdi Chawl, Duniyadari, Triple Seat, Classmates, etc. He has been part of the Marathi film industry for more than 25 years with having acted in more than 40 films.



While talking about this partnership, Ankush said, "I liked the concept of Letsflix Marathi and when I came to know that Narendra Firodia & Rahul Narvekar are the founders, I immediately agreed on getting associated with them as working with these talented people will be a completely different experience. Marathi entertainment industry is changing drastically and the launch of a new OTT platform dedicated only to Marathi content will also open many doors for content creators. Working with Rahul Narvekar & Narendra Firodia will be very much exciting as well. Both are successful in their respective fields and I'm sure three of us will be able to give good quality content to our global Marathi audience."



Narendra Firodia said, "I am very happy as Ankush has joined Letsflix Marathi. He is a very talented & experienced actor. As Letsflix is a platform that will showcase different content, his experience will help us to know what the audience likes and what they want, as an actor is the one who knows and understands the audience very well."



Letsflix Marathi co-founder Rahul Narvekar expressed his happiness saying, "When I met Ankush, I realized that having him on board to help us understand the nuances of what will work with the global Marathi audiences will be a key factor. I am super thrilled to work with him."



The entry of Letsflix Marathi is expected to create opportunities for new content creators as it will feature an array of content ranging from originals, movies, short films, documentaries etc. Letsflix recently announced the Letsflix Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Bangla. In the future, it will also come up in 12 other regional languages.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)