LearnApp announces partnership with One Source

LearnApp.com today announced their partnership with integrated marketing consultancy, One Source. Involving reputation management across corporate and consumer stakeholders, the partnership will involve consumer outreach, investor relations and partner engagement across both online & offline platforms for LearnApp.com.

LearnApp.com was founded by Prateek Singh, a seasoned trader himself, and a serial entrepreneur whose journey started in 2008. LearnApp.com aims at adding new age skills in trading and investment by way of recorded video sessions by industry leaders and regular live sessions by industry veterans. For One Source, the mandate will be spearheaded by lead counsel on the account, Sanjana Donkar, supported by the national team.

Speaking of the partnership, Prateek Singh, Founder, LearnApp.com opined, “We are a bunch of passionate people and we love to do and see business impact work. We firmly believe in transparency and have always had a people-first approach to our business. With One Source, we found partners who are aligned with us in every way, starting with the passion to do business impact work while keeping the ethos and people at the heart of decisions”.

Adding to Prateek’s thoughts, Kishor Barua, Country Lead – Corporate Communication, One Source added, “We have always done work that speaks business impact and firmly believe that focusing on client growth is the way forward on our growth journey. We focus on being revenue centers for our partners and that is the foundation of this partnership with LearnApp.com. We look forward to being a part of this growth journey for many years to come”.

