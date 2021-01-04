Fintech's PagarBook partners with integrated marketing consultancy, One Source

Siva Prasad, Sr.Vice President, Marketing & Sales, PagarBook, said, One Source with its integrated profile will help us bring our customers close to us

Fintech brand, PagarBook, which focuses on the Staff management solutions provider, that aims to drive visibility for PagarBook in its efforts to reach 10 million registered users by FY2021, today announced that they have signed on leading integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source. Involving investor relations, corporate reputation counsel, digital marketing efforts as well as consumer outreach across PESO media, the remit will be focused on building brand visibility for the brand across stakeholder groups.

The recently launched brand, PagarBook focuses on encouraging businesses to go digital with PagarBook. It helps millions of Indian SME businesses, support in manage their human resource woes end-to-end, across salary management, attendance recording, advance salary solutions and payroll management.

For One Source, the mandate will be spearheaded by Lead Counsel on the account, Sri Kalyani Nippani, supported by the national team.

Commenting on the partnership, Siva Prasad, Sr.Vice President, Marketing & Sales at PagarBook said, “We are pleased to partner with One Source Pvt. Ltd. We understand the importance of working on a product but it is also necessary to make sure that its target audience know about the same at the right time to drive the overall growth of the brand. One Source with its integrated profile will help us bring our customers close to us.”

Kishor Barua, Principal Consultant and Country Lead for Corporate Communication at One Source shared his thoughts by saying, “We believe in highly impactful and result oriented work, we look forward to helping PagarBook in reaching out to audiences with an apt communication methodology to attain the desired result”.

One Source has offices across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore which service Indian and global market leaders across BFSI, construction, manufacturing, packaging, business consulting, ICT, the start-up space and more. In the last year, the firm has signed on more than two dozen clients across Branding & Films, Content Marketing, Digital Marketing and Corporate Communication.

Of note is the fact that even amidst COVID-driven turmoil, One Source has continued to sign on partners & people, avoiding retrenchments and ensuring that their people see appraisals north of an average of 25%.