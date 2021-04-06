Colive partners with integrated marketing consultancy One Source

Technology-powered, fully managed coliving homes provider Colive today announced their partnership with integrated marketing consultancy One Source. Involving reputation management across corporate and consumer stakeholders, the partnership will involve investor relations, consumer outreach, content marketing and partner engagement across both online & offline platforms for Colive.



With a presence across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai & Pune, Colive understands that migration and reverse migration are broader terms that encapsulate challenges of living in nodal cities of India, which house a large part of the urban working Indian, a demographic key to the wellbeing of the Indian economy. Towards this end, Colive provides coliving spaces for singles, married and unmarried couples, working professionals and nuclear families.



For One Source, the mandate will be spearheaded by lead counsel on the account, Sri Kalyani Nippani, supported by the national team.



Speaking of the partnership, Suresh Rangarajan, Founder & CEO, Colive opined, “When I look for partners for Colive, I look for people who understand the power of what vision and passion can do. Someone who understands that India has severe housing issues, and that the only future of these challenges, is a solution called COLIVING. We needed a partner who could think business impact, not just sell it. I know One Source will prove to be the partners we have long waited for”.

Adding to Suresh’s thoughts, Sandeep Rao, CEO, One Source added, “We have signed on more than ~40 clients last fiscal, more than 90% referral business. Satisfaction for us is when our work leads to an improved bottom line for our clientele. These are the clientele who say – Go to One Source. They are revenue generators”, adding “It is this credo we took to Colive, finding harmony in the thought of marketing being a driver of business change, not a tool to pander to vanity. We intend to grow alongside Colive for many years to come”.

