Lanka Premier League onboards skyfair.news as title sponsor
The sports website will provide real-time scores, match highlights, analytics and expert opinions
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 has roped in skyfair.news as title sponsor for its fourth edition. The T20 franchisee-based league will now be named as skyfair.news Lanka Premier League.
skyfair.news is a one-stop destination for sports coverages. An in-depth news analysis of multiple cricket leagues including insightful analysis, expert opinions, and match highlights are featured on the website to help the readers gain a deeper understanding of the games and players.
“I am excited about this wonderful journey and celebrating cricketing spirit of Sri Lanka. Together, we aim to achieve great things especially bringing to the fore the excitement of the game and creating unforgettable moments for the fans. With SkyFair strong readership and LPL’s strong growth opportunities coming together, there are no limits to what we can achieve!” commented Managing Director of SkyFair, Ian Michael Viner.
As part of the title sponsorship deliverables, the naming rights, visibility of the logo on the centre of the jersey and player-exclusive interviews will be given to skyfair.news during the ongoing edition of the league.
“We are proud to have skyfair.news as the title sponsor for LPL 2023. While we provide live action, skyfair.news will ensure the fans get to witness in depth analysis of every game played during the tournament. This collaboration will only help in promotion of sports, cricket in particular, not only in Sri Lanka but also India and other parts of the sub-continent region,” commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.
Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank pay an ode to the magnanimity of Himachal's mountains
The 'Help our Mountains Heal' is a digital campaign for the flood-affected Himachal Pradesh
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 1:15 PM | 2 min read
In the wake of the devastating floods that have befallen Himachal Pradesh, Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank have united to launch a heartfelt campaign aimed at raising funds for the affected communities.
The ‘Help our Mountains Heal’ digital campaign intends to make a positive impact and retain the natural beauty of the mountains. Through this campaign Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank are raising awareness on the situation in the flood-hit state and appealing to individuals to donate to the Chief Minister’s relief fund to support the flood affected victims.
The core concept of the campaign revolves around a simple yet profound analogy – ‘The mountains are big and elderly and just like our elders, they have nurtured, protected, and helped us all these years. And today, when they are facing such a calamity, it is our responsibility to act big and stand with them because just like the elders of our families, they will never trouble us by asking for help.’
"The intent of the campaign was to keep it simple but impactful. While creating this campaign, we made sure that we acknowledge a simple truth that we are because of the mountains and not the other way around. We also ensured that the grace and dignity of the mountains were never compromised,” said Srijan Shukla, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Worldwide.
“The messaging aims to evoke empathy and compassion rather than pity, emphasizing the harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. It acknowledges the simple truth that we owe our existence to the mountains, and it is our turn to extend a helping hand,” added Pratheeb Ravi, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Worldwide.
As the campaign gains momentum, Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank call upon individuals, corporations, and the entire community to come forward and contribute to this noble cause. Every donation, big or small, will make a significant difference in rebuilding lives and restoring hope in Himachal Pradesh.
Alphabet Q2 revenue stands at $74.6 billion
The company said ad sales for Google's YouTube video service has increased 4.4%
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 9:01 AM | 1 min read
Google's parent company Alphabet has reported revenue for the quarter at $74.6 billion, compared with estimates of $72.82 billion, media networks have reported.
Its net income for the quarter has increased 15% YoY to $18.37 billion.
Ad sales for Google's YouTube video service has increased 4.4% to $7.67 billion.
Google Cloud's revenue has risen 28% to $8.1 billion.
Alphabet's second-quarter profit has exceeded market expectations. The company also announced CFO Ruth Porat will assume a new role while they are seeking a new finance chief.
“The new AI technology comes at a cost: the largest component of Alphabet's second-quarter capital spending was for servers and a "meaningful investment" in AI computing,” Porat was quoted as saying during the earnings call.
Jio Bharat phone: FMCG, Banking to first throw hats into advertising ring?
Reliance Jio's new offering that is touted to move the 250 million-odd 2G users to 4G will also be a big draw for advertisers of other essential categories
By Shantanu David | Jul 26, 2023 9:50 AM | 4 min read
At the recent post-earnings call of Reliance Industries Ltd, the company’s president Kiran Thomas noted that the initial rollout of the conglomerate’s Jio Bharat phone in early July had been well received and that Reliance Jio Infocomm was collaborating with several OEMs to build up the entire ecosystem for the device and its pre-installed app store.
Priced at Rs 999, the 4G feature phone is aimed at the currently 250 million-odd 2G users, who are mostly from rural areas and or are economically disadvantaged. Following in the footsteps of the Jio Revolution which catapulted India’s digital adoption back in 2016, the Jio Bharat phone hopes to be a harbinger for the next cohort of hundreds of millions of internet adopters.
Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, points out there is still a huge 250 million population that is using 2G. “After a successful migration to the Jio Bharat Phone, every brand except the luxury and auto (4-wheelers) segment will want a share of this new cohort. We see heavy FMCG advertising to start with because these users would have started to experience the apps on the phone leading to more usage of 4G. Naturally, all essentials, predominantly FMCG, will want to address this audience.”
Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB/SIX India is equally enthusiastic, noting, “With the rapid rise in internet users in this population, we anticipate adoption rates of 20%, 35%, and 50% in the first, second, and third years, respectively, surpassing the current growth rate in of 14% in this new segment.”
Sundaram said his team is expecting all the payment solutions and fintech companies to be among the first to join the ecosystem. “Gradually, we’ll witness casual gaming also adopting the same. One of the key factors is the developer community’s capability to build on the platform. I believe that more categories will eventually move towards this upcoming space, including travel and e-Commerce.
Mansi Shah, Brand Panning and New Business Director at Famous Innovations also sees a lot of FMCG brands making the first move to talk to this cohort in an effective way. “Brands like Emami, Dabur, ITC, Unilever etc. will have a larger base to talk to for products like soaps, hair oils, talcum powder, tea, milk powder, toothpaste etc. These brands were already talking to this audience but through more traditional mediums. But they will now have the opportunity to connect with them in a much more engaging and meaningful way.”
“Additionally, entertainment will be another category, given that a large part of this ecosystem still seeks entertainment. Once you have a captive audience, every brand will want to reach them through advertising solutions from JioAds, eventually empowering this platform,” says Sundaram.
Banga agrees that the new space presents a promising opportunity for numerous brands and categories, particularly in the FMCG, BFSI, Automobile, and e-Commerce sectors.
“Among these, we expect Core Banking, Credit-Based Products, and Payments to be the pioneering segments in the Banking industry. In the Automobile sector, two-wheeler brands offering low-cost electric scooters are likely to take the lead,” he says, adding, “Established e-Commerce marketplaces like Amazon, SnapDeal, and Flipkart are poised to capitalize on their infrastructure for last-mile penetration.”
Shah observes, however, that the newer aspirational brands will have the challenge of tighter media spends, and wherever they are spending needs to earn them the bang for their buck. “With Jio Bhrarat phone, these advertisers will be able to do micro-targeting for this audience too and ensure more efficiencies. They can appeal to this cohort by pushing contextual messaging and engaging with them rather than pushing one-sided communication,” she says.
Keerthi R Kumar, Business Head- South, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, adds that given its success in the Indian telecom market, Jio could leverage its existing infrastructure and brand reputation to launch the Jio Bharat phone, targeting the 2G to 4G transition market.
“To create appeal and resonate with the aspirations of the incoming consumer cohorts in the context of the Jio Bharat phone launch, brands can focus on affordable pricing, localized marketing, authentic brand storytelling, collaborations with social media influencers, offering value-added services, and ensuring user-friendly interfaces,” he says, noting that these strategies can help connect with the target audience and establish a strong brand presence.
JioCinema announces return of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan with MRF as title sponsor
Participants will stand a chance to win tickets to the 2023 World Cup in all limited overs matches from India’s Tour of West Indies
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
JioCinema today announced the return of its popular predict and win fan engagement contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan with MRF as the title sponsor. The contest will tip-off with the limited-over matches from India’s Tour of West Indies from July 27 and run till August 13.
The two-Test series between India and West Indies registered a peak concurrency of over 2.2mn on JioCinema, much higher than the World Test Championship Final match between India vs Australia. Across the two Tests, more than 4 Cr viewers witnessed the action from the Caribbean on JioCinema.
Introduced first during the 2023 TATA IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan was a runaway success as tens of thousands won exciting prizes including over 60 contestants driving away a premium hatchback. The contest also brought out stirring stories of how winning the car changed fortunes for many from India’s heartlands.
“We are excited to have MRF come on board as title sponsor of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “This partnership is testament to the faith MRF has in our endeavour of continuously reinventing live sports consumption on digital and elevating the overall experience of fans and viewers.”
Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan will offer viewers gift coupons for every correct answer and a chance to win free tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup during every ODI and T20 match of the tour. Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win free tickets.
JioCinema will offer fans high-quality live coverage in 11 languages catering to the diverse linguistic preferences of viewers across the country, making the experience even more inclusive and enjoyable. The limited-overs contest kicks off with the first ODI on July 27 at 7:00 PM IST on JioCinema.
Twitter goes live with ‘X’
The new logo, which replaces the iconic blue bird, is a white "X" against a black background
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 10:43 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has gone live with its new logo - X.
Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino posted a photo of the Twitter headquarters sporting the new logo.
Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023
This is being seen as part of Elon Musk merging Twitter with X Corp.
The new logo is a white "X" against a black background.
According to Musk, the terms tweeting and tweets will now be replaced by "x's".
Musk announced on Sunday that the iconic logo of the bluebird will now be replaced by "X". He tweeted, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."
Can a new logo be the 'X' factor Twitter needs?
While the new X logo may seem dissonant, the latest rebranding exercise may fit in with Elon Musk's larger scheme of things, say experts
By Shantanu David and Nilanjana Basu | Jul 25, 2023 9:24 AM | 7 min read
Elon Musk is never too far away from our screens and notifications. Whether it’s challenging brother billionaires to Byzantine cage matches or causing ripples through the crypto market with random statements, Musk is both boon and bane to newsrooms, and his latest move promises to be yet another paradigm shift.
After much speculation, Musk finally revealed a new "X" logo as part of Twitter's rebranding, replacing the iconic blue bird symbol that has represented the platform since 2012. The new logo, a white "X" against a black background, now serves as the emblem for official accounts, including the primary Twitter handle.
Additionally, he shared the news that X.com (formerly and now again owned by Musk) now redirects to Twitter.com. And forget about tweeting, as when asked what tweets would now be called, Musk said “x's”.
All this comes even as Musk’s original purchase for $44 billion is now valued at about $23 billion, with the platform bleeding money despite Musk’s ruthless cost-cutting exercises, and steadily losing advertisers and earnings.
However, Musk still asserts the purchase of Twitter was an accelerant for his plans to develop X, “the everything app.” Indeed, Twitter's recently acquired CEO, Linda Yaccarino, noted that the "X" branding was aimed at remaking Twitter into a "global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."
And what about the marketers themselves, and their thoughts on the rebranding? exchange4media enquired whether this will be a match made in heaven or a continuing divorce from reality.
Something old…
“Off the bat, the Twitter logo shift feels highly dissonant. The current logo has undergone a series of transformations and is almost synonymous with the platform. Losing that and creating something from scratch might feel detrimental to the ethos of the people who have been using it,” says Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, FCB Kinnect, adding, “But on the flip side, if Musk’s plans are to be taken at face value, Twitter will eventually morph into something bigger.”
Alin Choubey, Business Head-North, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media agrees, “While a new logo certainly offers Twitter an opportunity to change its brand identity and recognition, I doubt it will have a major impact on the current perception of Twitter. From a look and feel perspective, the logo fails to make any significant impression—at least to me.”
“As for "X, the everything app," it could be a promising offering, provided it has a clear vision and a well-thought-out game plan. WeChat, the super app in China, serves as an excellent example of how such a concept can succeed and play a vital role in shaping a country's digital landscape and the daily lives of millions of users. However, if "X" is led similarly to Twitter, then I don't hold high hopes for its success,” adds Choubey.
Experts say a logo change alone is too little to have a significant impact on advertisers. If the platform's offering and consistency in delivering it improve, Twitter could potentially look back at the immense potential it had earlier. A report indicates that the average amount of time people spend on Threads daily has plummeted more than 75 per cent since its rock star debut on July 6. “However, Twitter is currently too big to be easily replaced or skipped,” says Choubey.
Something New….
“Objectively, yes it’s a tad bit unsettling to see the bird be replaced with one big X. But a lot of legacy sites have gone through similar transitions (if not as extreme) and we called that ‘going with the times’,” Vaibhav Pathak, Co-Founder and COO, Dot Media, adding, “I do think this is in line with one man’s conviction to re-create a brand the world knows and that is no easy feat. It’s going to be a long time before the X universe sees the light of day but we’re here for the change.”
Hiren Shah, Founder and Chairman, Vertoz believes a company's branding, which is symbolized by its logo, must be modified periodically if it is to remain contemporary and relevant.
“Regarding Elon Musk's vision for "x, the everything app," it's important to note that any connection between the new Twitter logo and Musk's vision would be purely speculative at this point. As for the impact of Twitter's new logo on advertisers and brands returning to the platform, it's essential to remember that the success of advertising on any social media platform is determined by a multitude of factors beyond just the logo,” he says.
Something Borrowed…
Abhishek Mukherjee - Director Design - Brand & Creative, Moengage, points out that over the years, "Twitter has transformed from being solely a microblogging platform to a multifaceted social media platform. It has introduced various features like multimedia tweets, Spaces (audio chat rooms), Fleets (disappearing tweets), and more, expanding its scope beyond just written tweets. Introducing the “X factor” implies a fresh direction for the brand and hints at exciting new possibilities."
Brands and advertisers are more concerned about user engagement, targeting capabilities, and overall reach of their campaigns. Shah says, “If the new logo reflects positive changes in Twitter's platform, user experience, and offerings, it could potentially attract more advertisers and brands to consider using Twitter for their advertising campaigns. However, it's crucial to monitor user response and actual performance metrics to gauge the real impact of any platform updates on advertising engagement and ROI.”
“Additionally, Twitter’s ongoing efforts to improve the user experience, address concerns about safety and harassment, and differentiate itself from other social media platforms would also influence advertisers’ and brands’ decisions to return or invest in Twitter as a part of their marketing strategies,” says Abhishek Mukherjee.
Something Blue….
But what about the little blue bird and its legacy? Experts say there’s more at stake.
“The tweet-based platform might just be a small portion of it. From that perspective, it might be pertinent to eventually do one of two things: either change Twitter’s identity or make it stand for something bigger. Clearly, Musk has chosen to go for the former,” says Mithun Mukherjee.
Even the overall traffic on the platform has been declining since January, with CBS reporting a 5.8% drop as of June. Advertisers started pulling out of the platform because of Musk’s changing policies on the safety and stability of the platform. After Musk’s plans of cutting staff and relaxing content moderation policies took root, Twitter’s revenues took a serious dip.
“Overall, the impact of the logo change on advertisers and brands returning to the platform would heavily rely on Twitter’s ability to effectively communicate the rationale behind the rebranding, the tangible benefits it offers, and its commitment to catering to the needs of advertisers,” notes Abhishek Mukherjee.
“While a change in identity might create excitement among users, will it be enough to get advertisers, is anybody’s guess. The faith and trust that has been lost by Twitter’s advertisers will need to be reinstated through some shape or form,” says Mithun Mukherjee, concluding, “More importantly, metrics which impress the importance of the platform to the advertisers could give the much-needed trust boost.”
FanCode bags digital rights for Lanka Premier League
The T20 tournament is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 2:37 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. The fourth edition of Sri Lanka’s biggest T20 tournament is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20, 2023, and the matches will be played in Colombo and Kandy.
The five teams participating in this year’s edition are the Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Falcons. Stars like David Miller, Babar Azam and Shakib Al Hasan have confirmed their presence to go along with top-class Sri Lankan players like Mahesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Angelo Matthews.
Anil Mohan, Founder & CEO IPG Group: “This year’s edition of the Lanka Premier League is going to be its biggest and we’re happy to be working with FanCode for its digital streaming in India. The league has continued to attract interest from broadcasters and advertisers across the globe, and this shows the strong market there is for Sri Lanka cricket. This can only bode well for the sport in the country.”
Prasana Krishnan, Co-founder, FanCode: "Lanka Premier League will feature some of the top names in the game and we’re delighted to be able to bring the action to millions of cricket fans across India. Along with quality content, our user-first approach - be it the interactive overlays or statistics on demand - has resonated with cricket fans and we will continue to deliver on it."
Along with a long-term partnership with ICC, FanCode has also partnered with multiple cricket boards across the globe including England Cricket Board, Cricket Ireland, New Zealand Cricket and West Indies Cricket Board.
Previously, FanCode livestreamed The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and Super Smash in India.
