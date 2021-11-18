Sony Pictures Networks acquires broadcast rights for Lanka Premier League

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has returned as a broadcast partner for the second edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL). The network has signed an agreement with the official franchise and broadcast holder of LPL - the IPG Group. The agreement between Sony Pictures Networks India and the IPG Group includes the television and digital transmission of the LPL, which is set to be played between December 5, 2021 and December 23, 2021.

All Lanka Premier League matches will be telecast live between SONY SIX & SONY TEN 2 channels and will be livestreamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, ‘The appetite for cricket in India is huge and our aim is to bring the best of international cricketing action to our fans in India. With the onboarding of Lanka Premier League, we want to provide our viewers with some high-energy T20 cricket throughout December. Sri Lankan Cricket has always produced many world class players and the inclusion of top international cricketers like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis among others is contributing to the growth and popularity of Lanka Premier League in the subcontinent. As the league gathers more fans, we want to make sure that no one misses the best of T20 cricket in India on our sports channels.”

The Lanka Premier League will witness a host of cricketing stars such as West Indies legend Chris Gayle, former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan, former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi and former South Africa Captain Faf du Plessis in action. The competition will also see Sri Lanka T20 stars such as Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga showing their mettle. Asalanka scored 231 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, while Hasaranga picked up 16 wickets in the tournament.

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of Dubai-based production giant IPG, the official promoter of LPL, said, "We are ecstatic to welcome Sony Pictures Network as a broadcast partner to the Lanka Premier League once again. Sony Pictures Networks has always been at the forefront of sports broadcasting in India and takes sports to every corner of India. We are confident that Sony will achieve an even higher reach in terms of audience in the upcoming season and we look forward to a long and fruitful association."

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) which was played in a bio-secure bubble at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota from November 26 till December 16, 2020, reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space, and traditional media outlets. Sponsors enjoyed a media evaluation (visibility) of $54.5m and title sponsor MY11CIRCLE enjoyed a ROI of 9.85x. Winner of the first edition of LPL Jaffna Stallions tops the valuation chart with $3.98m followed by Galle Gladiators ($3.82m), Dambulla Viikings (Now Dambulla Giants) ($3.54m) Colombo Kings ($3.44m) and Kandy Tuskers ($3.19m).

